Ohio Department of Commerce Urges Residents to Claim $4 Billion in Unclaimed Funds

The Ohio Department of Commerce is urging residents, particularly those aged 50 and above, to claim their share from an astounding $4 billion in unclaimed funds. The appeal comes as the department seeks to reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money, largely accrued from inactive accounts, uncashed checks, stocks, bonds, and forgotten utility deposits.

Ohio's Billion-Dollar Bounty

Ohio's Division of Unclaimed Funds, a branch of the Department of Commerce, has taken on the Herculean task of managing over $4 billion in unclaimed money. This vast sum has been accumulated over the years, with funds originating from diverse sources such as inactive bank accounts, uncashed checks, and forgotten deposits. The department's mission is to ensure this money finds its way back to its rightful owners, a demographic that largely comprises individuals above the age of 50 or those who have passed away.

Claiming What's Yours

Ohioans are being encouraged to use the department's official website, unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov, to check for any money that could potentially belong to them. The simple process involves entering a name or business name and refining the search by city and state. The results will indicate the source of the funds, the location associated with it, and the total amount. To recover these funds, claimants can hit the 'Claim' button next to their name and provide the requisite personal information to file the claim.

Akil Hardy, the superintendent of the department, is leading the call to action, stressing the importance of Ohioans not only searching for themselves but also for older family members who may have funds awaiting them. This plea is supported by impressive figures from the previous year, wherein Ohioans searched for unclaimed funds more than 4.3 million times and filed for over 43,000 claims. This resulted in over $139 million being returned to rightful owners, a figure they hope to surpass this year.