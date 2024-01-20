Ohio Counties Witness School Cancellations and Hazardous Roads Due to Snowfall

The icy grip of winter has recently descended upon Franklin, Licking, and Delaware counties, bringing with it not a snowstorm, but a substantial dusting of snow, triggering school cancellations and creating treacherous road conditions. The National Weather Service (NWS) has released data on the snow accumulation in these areas, with Franklin County seeing anywhere from 1.2 to 3 inches, the highest being reported near Quarry Trails Metro Park.

Snowfall Across Counties

In a similar vein, Licking County was blanketed with 2.5 inches of snow, while Delaware County received a slightly lesser amount, with 1.5 inches of snowfall. It's important to note that while these numbers might not seem especially high, even a small amount of snow can create hazardous driving conditions, leading to a higher risk of accidents on the road.

Forecast: Cold Weekend Ahead

Looking ahead, the NWS forecasts a frigid Saturday for these counties, with temperatures expected to plummet to 6 degrees at night. The chill is set to linger into Sunday, with a high forecast at a mere 25 degrees, and a wind chill factor that could make it feel as low as -3 degrees. Such conditions can be dangerous, particularly for those without adequate shelter or heating.

Warmer Weather on the Horizon

However, residents can take solace in the fact that this icy spell is not set to last for long. The weather is expected to turn a corner by Tuesday, with the NWS predicting a high of 41 degrees and a 70% chance of rain. Following this, even warmer temperatures and higher chances of rain are forecasted for the rest of the week.