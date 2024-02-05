Ohio Community Voices Concerns Over Landfill Expansion

On a chilly evening, residents of Dover Township, Ohio congregated in a community meeting to voice their concerns regarding a proposed expansion of the local landfill. The landfill, a familiar landmark managed by the Kimble family since the 1950s, has been a bone of contention among the locals as the proposition of expanding it from 47 million cubic yards to 65.8 million cubic yards was announced.

Residents' Concerns and Kimble's Response

During the meeting, hosted by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a string of issues were raised. These ranged from concerns about odors and dust to anxieties about the height of the landfill located at 3596 State Route 39 NW. The proposed expansion plan would alter the landfill's slope and extend its life expectancy by eight years, raising questions about its long-term impact on the community and the environment.

Addressing the community's queries, Keith Kimble emphasized that the expansion would not heighten the current activities at the landfill. He also elaborated on the landfill's gas extraction system that has been operational since 2008. The system, he explained, is undergoing an upgrade to purify methane and mitigate odors before the gas is dispatched to a Dominion pipeline.

Efforts Towards Safety and Collaboration with Ohio Department of Transportation

In addition to the environment-related concerns, Kimble also highlighted their collaborative efforts with the Ohio Department of Transportation to enhance safety on Route 39. A project, estimated to cost $1.43 million, is set to commence in July and involves a 45-day road closure to facilitate improvements.

Community Responses and the Way Forward

Responses from the community were mixed. While some expressed skepticism over the EPA and Kimble's commitment to addressing their concerns, others acknowledged the company's responsiveness to issues such as dust control. The meeting, it was clarified, was part of the ongoing permitting process, and written comments will be accepted until February 14. As of now, no final decision on the landfill expansion has been made, leaving the residents of Dover Township in a state of anticipation.