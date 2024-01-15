Ohio Cattlemen's Association Hosts Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet

The Ohio Cattlemen's Association (OCA) conducted its Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet on January 13, 2024, at the Hilton Polaris Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. This gathering of cattlemen and women from across the state served as a platform for association business, industry updates, and accolades for peer achievements, backed by several industry awards. Among the key sponsors of the event were Ag Credit, Corteva Agriscience, Heartland Feed Services, Ohio Association of Meat Processors, The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, and PBS Animal Health.

Industry Leaders Speak Out

Todd Wilkinson, President of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA), was present at the meeting to provide an update on policy issues that are currently on the industry's radar. Brian Baldridge, Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, also took to the stage to discuss the department's ongoing programs and new construction projects.

OCA's Top Hand Members

The meeting, presided over by OCA President Mark Goecke of Allen County, kicked off with the presentation of the association's Top Hand members. This segment was a significant highlight of the event, recognizing the relentless efforts and contributions of its members towards the betterment of Ohio's cattle industry.

Voicing Concerns and Charting the Way Forward

Guest speaker Todd Wilkinson shared his insights on the issues facing cattle producers, indicating critical areas of focus for the industry. The meeting was not just an occasion for celebration and recognition but also a platform for dialogue and deliberation on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the cattle industry.