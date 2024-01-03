en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Ohio BMV Rejects 833 Vanity License Plates in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Ohio BMV Rejects 833 Vanity License Plates in 2023

In 2023, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) denied approval for a total of 833 vanity license plates. The reasons spanned across a variety of factors, including content that was profane, sexually explicit, advocated for lawlessness, or had the potential to incite violent responses.

Rejecting Plates of Disapproval and Insults

The list of rejected plates was a testimony to the diverse ways in which drivers attempted to express their disapproval or insult towards specific entities or individuals. For instance, plates directed towards Ohio State University and President Joe Biden were among those declined. Some of these plates were evidently politically motivated, while others targeted popular brands or public figures. One such case was a plate against Bud Light, a well-known beer brand and transgender actor Dylan Mulvaney.

Promoting Lawlessness and Vulgarity

Another category of rejected plates were those that promoted lawlessness. This included references to the ‘Kia Boys’, a group notorious for stealing cars. There were also plates with implications related to drug dealing. The BMV’s stance is clear on such messages, denying any form of endorsement for unlawful activities.

Vulgar references formed a significant portion of the rejected plates. Some of these originated from popular cultural phenomena, like Cardi B’s song ‘WAP’. However, plates that contained clear racial, ethnic, or homophobic slurs were not included in the public list, emphasizing the BMV’s commitment to maintaining a respectful and inclusive environment.

A Standout Positive Message Among The Rejections

Amidst the sea of negativity, one plate stood out for its positive message. ‘SOBR AF’, hinting at the driver’s sobriety, was a refreshing change. It served as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with driving and the importance of being sober on the road, a message that resonates well with all road users.

In conclusion, the Ohio BMV’s rigorous screening of vanity license plates in 2023 has ensured that harmful messages, whether politically driven, vulgar, or promoting lawlessness, do not find their way onto the state’s roads. This practice maintains the integrity of the license plate system and helps foster a more respectful and safe environment for all road users.

0
Automotive Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in India: Enhancing Safety or a Safety Risk?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rimac's Nevera Shatters Nurburgring EV Record; Limited Edition 'Time Attack' Announced

By BNN Correspondents

WRC Safari Rally Braces for Significant Format Changes

By Salman Khan

King Long Unveils the NOVA EURO 5 Bus in Việt Nam: A New Era of Comfort and Mobility

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Fortuner vs Scorpio N: Off-road Adventure Fuels SUV Debate; Hyundai Re ...
@Automotive · 51 mins
Fortuner vs Scorpio N: Off-road Adventure Fuels SUV Debate; Hyundai Re ...
heart comment 0
Sumitomo Wiring Systems’ Sizable Stake Sale in Samvardhana Motherson

By BNN Correspondents

Sumitomo Wiring Systems' Sizable Stake Sale in Samvardhana Motherson
The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer: A Unique Blend of Practicality and Quality

By Mazhar Abbas

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer: A Unique Blend of Practicality and Quality
Modine Manufacturing vs. QuantumScape: The Better Automotive Investment for 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

Modine Manufacturing vs. QuantumScape: The Better Automotive Investment for 2024
3D-Printed Blade Supercar: Divergent 3D’s Revolution in Automotive Manufacturing

By Olalekan Adigun

3D-Printed Blade Supercar: Divergent 3D's Revolution in Automotive Manufacturing
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan to Step Down After Storied Public Service Career
23 seconds
Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan to Step Down After Storied Public Service Career
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
53 seconds
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
53 seconds
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
1 min
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
1 min
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
1 min
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
1 min
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
1 min
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
41 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app