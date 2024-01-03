Ohio BMV Rejects 833 Vanity License Plates in 2023

In 2023, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) denied approval for a total of 833 vanity license plates. The reasons spanned across a variety of factors, including content that was profane, sexually explicit, advocated for lawlessness, or had the potential to incite violent responses.

Rejecting Plates of Disapproval and Insults

The list of rejected plates was a testimony to the diverse ways in which drivers attempted to express their disapproval or insult towards specific entities or individuals. For instance, plates directed towards Ohio State University and President Joe Biden were among those declined. Some of these plates were evidently politically motivated, while others targeted popular brands or public figures. One such case was a plate against Bud Light, a well-known beer brand and transgender actor Dylan Mulvaney.

Promoting Lawlessness and Vulgarity

Another category of rejected plates were those that promoted lawlessness. This included references to the ‘Kia Boys’, a group notorious for stealing cars. There were also plates with implications related to drug dealing. The BMV’s stance is clear on such messages, denying any form of endorsement for unlawful activities.

Vulgar references formed a significant portion of the rejected plates. Some of these originated from popular cultural phenomena, like Cardi B’s song ‘WAP’. However, plates that contained clear racial, ethnic, or homophobic slurs were not included in the public list, emphasizing the BMV’s commitment to maintaining a respectful and inclusive environment.

A Standout Positive Message Among The Rejections

Amidst the sea of negativity, one plate stood out for its positive message. ‘SOBR AF’, hinting at the driver’s sobriety, was a refreshing change. It served as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with driving and the importance of being sober on the road, a message that resonates well with all road users.

In conclusion, the Ohio BMV’s rigorous screening of vanity license plates in 2023 has ensured that harmful messages, whether politically driven, vulgar, or promoting lawlessness, do not find their way onto the state’s roads. This practice maintains the integrity of the license plate system and helps foster a more respectful and safe environment for all road users.