Ohio Attorney General's Office Offers $6.7M in Safety Grants for Schools

In a bid to safeguard the future of Ohio, the Attorney General's Office has earmarked $6.7 million for safety grants. The allocation targets the 2024-2025 academic year, with the intention of bolstering the preparedness and safety measures in educational institutions across the state. The grants are open to a diverse range of schools, including public and private institutions, charter schools, educational service centers, STEM schools, and schools under county boards of developmental disabilities. The main thrust of this initiative is to fund safety planning, training, and classroom programs.

Securing the Future of Education

At the helm of this initiative is Attorney General Dave Yost, who underscored the collective responsibility to secure and prepare schools. His intent is clear - to support the investment in tools and technologies that will enhance the safety of students and educators. The grant program proposes a minimum allocation of either $2,500 or $4.50 per student, based on whichever is higher. This is in place until the allocated funds are exhausted.

First-Come, First-Served Allocation

The grant allocation follows a first-come, first-served approach, with a final application deadline set for May 17, 2024. The funding is sourced from Ohio HB 33, a bill passed by the 135th General Assembly. Schools interested in applying can do so via the Ohio Grants Portal, under the specific category.

Akron's Safety Initiative

In a related development, the city of Akron is seeking funds to enhance sidewalks, crosswalks and curbs, making it safer for students to commute to school on foot or by bike. The city is currently updating a nine-year-old school travel plan to boost safety for students living within two miles of Akron’s 46 public schools. The plan will enable Akron to apply for grants from the Ohio Department of Transportation for infrastructure improvements and the creation of sustainable plans and policies. The city is currently gathering feedback from residents on the required improvements, with the grant application due by March 1.