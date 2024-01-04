Ohio Aims for Community Revitalization Through $10 Million Investment

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Mineral Resources Management plans to breathe new life into six Ohio communities with a robust $10 million investment from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program. These initiatives, which await preliminary eligibility approval from the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, spread across Athens, Jackson, Muskingum, Summit, and Tuscarawas counties. They target specific needs within each community to foster safer and more enjoyable recreational spaces.

Allocations and Anticipated Improvements

In Athens County, the Glouster Community Development and Revitalization – Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program is earmarked for a substantial $2.8 million infusion. This funding will drive reclamation efforts, downtown building improvements, Glouster Memorial Park enhancements, and the construction of housing and a daycare center. Additionally, a workforce development program is also on the cards.

Jackson County’s City of Jackson stands to benefit from a $2 million allocation for downtown revitalization, park enhancements, and the creation of urban trails. Wellston, also in Jackson County, is slated to receive $1.84 million to develop a state-of-the-art RV park.

With $700,000, Zanesville in Muskingum County aims to rebuild a damaged boat dock, thereby improving riverfront access and views. In Summit County, the Akron-Canton Airport Authority has been allocated $2 million to construct a new hangar, a development expected to stimulate local business and economic growth.

Tuscarawas County’s New Philadelphia is set to receive $650,600 for the first phase of a recreational trail project, a move designed to enhance public health and accessibility.

Next Steps and Future Outlook

Before final approval from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement and the commencement of construction, each project will undergo rigorous environmental planning and design. This process ensures the longevity and sustainability of the improvements, and it safeguards the communities and the environment from potential adverse effects.

In the long run, these initiatives could prove transformative for the six Ohio communities. By addressing historical inequities, creating safe recreational spaces, and fostering tourism, they are poised to bring about economic revitalization and enhance the quality of life for residents.