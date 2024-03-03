Ohio 562, Norwood Lateral, Set for Major 2024 Closures for Bridge Rehabilitation

Drivers in Cincinnati are bracing for significant disruptions as the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announces extensive closures on Ohio 562, commonly referred to as the Norwood Lateral, throughout 2024. The closures are part of a critical bridge rehabilitation project aimed at preserving the longevity and safety of this vital expressway, connecting Interstate 71 and Interstate 75.

Phased Closures for Comprehensive Upgrades

The rehabilitation project is slated to unfold in two main phases, targeting eastbound and westbound directions separately. ODOT has scheduled the eastbound closure from March to May, followed by the westbound closure from June to August. These closures are essential for the replacement of structural elements, including steel joints, bearings, and concrete barriers on three significant bridges over Reading Road, Paddock Road, and Ross/Tennessee Avenue. ODOT's proactive approach ensures the expressway's future usability and safety.

Necessity of Total Closure

According to ODOT spokesperson Kathleen Fuller, the nature of the construction work leaves no room for partial lane usage, necessitating total closure of the expressway segments. This decision prioritizes the safety of both the construction workers and the motorists. The project's extensive scope, involving the removal and replacement of critical structural components, underlines the impracticality of maintaining traffic flow during the construction phases.

Strategic Timing and Future Plans

The timing of these closures reflects ODOT's strategic planning to minimize disruption and ensure the expressway's structural integrity for years to come. Regular bridge inspections have indicated the urgent need for this rehabilitation work, with the project set to conclude in June 2025. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the Norwood Lateral's infrastructure, including lighting repairs, concrete work, pavement resurfacing, and the installation of more readable signage. ODOT anticipates that following this major project, only periodic lane restrictions will be necessary, avoiding total closures.

This extensive rehabilitation project underscores the critical balance between short-term inconvenience and long-term infrastructure health. As Cincinnati residents navigate the upcoming changes, the focus remains on ensuring a safer, more reliable expressway for future generations.