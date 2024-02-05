Offshore Wind Energy Bill in Virginia Deferred Until 2025

The Virginia Attorney General's Office has called into question the cost estimates for a proposed wind development off the coast of Virginia Beach. It is the same location where Dominion Energy's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project is situated. The bill in question, proposed by Sen. Creigh Deeds, was aimed at allowing non-utility developers to bid for supplying the remaining offshore wind energy needed under the Virginia Clean Economy Act. However, this bill won't see the light of day until 2025 as it was deferred to the next session.

Deeds' Bill: An Invitation for Competitive Bidding

Deeds' bill suggested a competitive bidding process with the aim to fulfill Dominion's requirement to propose offshore wind facilities capable of generating up to 5.2 gigawatts by 2035. Dominion, currently in the midst of constructing a 2.6-gigawatt project, opposed the bill. The energy company argued that such a move could lead to higher costs and contended that the existing regulatory model is effective.

Regulatory Oversight and the Role of the Virginia Department of Energy

The bill also proposed the involvement of the Virginia Department of Energy in the selection process and maintained regulatory oversight by the State Corporation Commission. The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is involved in leasing areas for wind development. Interestingly, the exclusion of a Maryland site from the lease auction has increased interest in the Virginia Beach area.

The Debate: Cost Containment vs. Current Model?

Proponents of the bill argue that it could contain costs and ensure the best deal for Virginia ratepayers, while critics argue for sticking with the current model. In response, Dominion adjusted the levelized cost of electricity for its project, which is lower than the national average, and expressed concerns about the potential erosion of the SCC's regulatory powers.