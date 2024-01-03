Office Loan Delinquencies Peak: A Threat to the Commercial Real Estate Market

The commercial real estate market is grappling with an escalating crisis as office-loan delinquencies soar to a five-year zenith, states a new report from Moody’s Investors Service. In November, past-due office loans, lagging more than 60 days, rose to 5.28%, a leap from 5.14% in October. Industry insiders are anticipating further growth into 2024. This predicament poses a significant threat to commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), where various property-type debts are packaged into bonds for investors.

Mounting CMBS Loans and Refinancing Hurdles

Darrell Wheeler, the head of CMBS research at Moody’s, underscores the looming $3 billion worth of maturing CMBS loans which may face refinancing roadblocks. The obstacle stems from the financing at low borrowing rates over the past decade, which contrasts starkly with the present scenario of higher borrowing costs.

Impact of Federal Reserve’s Actions and U.S. Economy

The Federal Reserve’s decisions on interest rates, coupled with the state of the U.S. economy, are emerging as the pivotal forces shaping the commercial real estate sector. Treasury yields have seen significant volatility, with the 10-year Treasury yield peaking at 5% in October before retreating. Yet, it started the new year almost on par with the levels at the dawn of 2023. The Federal Reserve has hiked its policy rate to between 5.25% and 5.5%, a move that has escalated borrowing costs for property owners. This action, however, has simultaneously aided in curbing inflation without triggering a recession.

Challenges Faced by Office Sector

While sectors like hotels, multifamily, and industrial properties reap the benefits of a robust labor market, the office sector is witnessing a significant dip in revenue. Tenants are likely to renew office leases at reduced rates and lesser space. Further, U.S. commercial property debt amounting to nearly $1.2 trillion is due to mature by 2025, posing additional challenges. Regulators have acknowledged these hurdles in the commercial real estate market for 2024. Wheeler forecasts that overall CMBS loan delinquencies, which stood at 4.87% in November, will not exceed 6% in 2024.