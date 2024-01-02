en English
Business

Offerpad: A New Age Real Estate Game-Changer

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Offerpad, a pioneering player in the iBuyer market, is making waves with its innovative approach to real estate transactions. Launched in 2015, the company has been steadily enhancing its footprint across the U.S., reshaping the traditional paradigm of buying and selling homes with its promise of swift deals and convenience.

Offerpad’s Business Model: A Blend of Speed and Convenience

Offerpad operates as an ‘instant buyer,’ a novel model in the online real estate arena. It allows homeowners to put their property on the market and get a cash offer within 24 hours, a far cry from the protracted negotiations and intricate procedures typical of traditional real estate transactions. However, these offers are always subject to an in-person inspection.

The company’s primary revenue stream comes from flipping, i.e., buying, renovating, and then selling properties. For this service, it charges a fee of 5 to 6 percent, akin to standard real estate commissions. The sellers also need to bear the closing costs and certain repair expenses, which are deducted from the offer.

Offerpad’s Market Strategy and Limitations

Offerpad’s market strategy is sharply focused, targeting specific markets and excluding certain types of homes, such as manufactured homes or those with significant structural issues. Moreover, the company offers additional services such as cleaning, handyman assistance, and home-loan services in select locations, extending its value proposition beyond mere buying and selling.

However, while this model grants speed and simplicity, it may not be the most beneficial for sellers seeking to maximize their sale price. It is more suitable for those who prioritize speed and convenience, such as individuals relocating for work, inheriting unwanted property, or in need of quick cash.

Offerpad’s Flex and Express Plans

To cater to different needs, Offerpad has two distinct plans. The Flex program allows sellers to explore the open market for better deals, keeping the Offerpad cash offer as a safety net. On the other hand, the Express plan offers perks like staying in the home past the closing date and a free local move, subject to qualification, thus providing exceptional convenience for the sellers.

Business United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

