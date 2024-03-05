of Montreal Set to Release 'Lady on the Cusp' Album and Launch 2024 Tour

Indie stalwarts of Montreal are poised to make waves with their latest project, 'Lady on the Cusp', slated for release on May 17th through Polyvinyl. The announcement comes alongside news of a comprehensive 2024 tour and the debut of their lead single, 'Yung Hearts Bleed Free', complete with an engaging music video. This series of announcements marks a significant moment for the band and its frontperson, Kevin Barnes, signaling a new chapter in their illustrious career.

New Beginnings and Nostalgic Goodbyes

Kevin Barnes, the band's frontman and creative engine, describes 'Lady on the Cusp' as a culmination of of Montreal's sonic explorations over the years and a personal farewell to Athens, Georgia. Having called Athens home since the mid-1990s, Barnes' departure for Vermont imbues this album with a sense of closure. The tracks, penned and recorded in the lead-up to this life change, represent the last of Barnes' output as a resident of the vibrant city. Fans eager for this poignant farewell can pre-order the album, with its full tracklist and artwork now available for viewing.

'Yung Hearts Bleed Free': A Groovy Lead Single

The lead single, 'Yung Hearts Bleed Free', showcases of Montreal at their funkiest. Drawing inspiration from Leos Carax's film 'Boy Meets Girl' and Bootsy's Rubber Band, Barnes aimed to craft a song that exudes a relaxed, playful, and free spirit. The song, and its accompanying music video, invite listeners into a vibrant world reflective of of Montreal's enduring charm and inventiveness.

On The Road Again: 2024 Tour Dates Announced

Complementing the album announcement, of Montreal has laid out an ambitious tour schedule for the spring of 2024. The tour kicks off fittingly in Athens on May 31st, weaving through the United States with stops in cities including Brooklyn, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up in early July. Tickets are set to go on sale on March 8th via Ticketmaster, with fans also having the option to secure tickets through StubHub for sold-out shows, ensuring access to what promises to be a memorable series of performances.