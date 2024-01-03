en English
Business

Odyssey Investment Partners Announces Key Promotions, Highlighting Commitment to Talent and Growth

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
Odyssey Investment Partners Announces Key Promotions, Highlighting Commitment to Talent and Growth

Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC, an eminent private equity investment firm, commenced the new year by announcing key promotions within its investment team. Tug Fisher, a distinguished team member with a 13-year tenure at the firm, has been elevated from Principal to Managing Principal. Alongside him, Judah Levy advances from Senior Associate to Vice President, and Spencer Marks rises from Associate to Senior Associate. The promotions came into effect on January 1, 2024.

Recognizing Leadership and Contribution

Fisher’s promotion to Managing Principal stands as a testament to his leadership and notable contributions to Odyssey. His service on the Board of Directors for companies such as Barcodes, Mercalis, and ProPharma, has been instrumental in shaping the success of these ventures.

Cultivating Talent and Fostering Growth

Odyssey’s CEO, Brian Kwait, lauded Fisher, Levy, and Marks for their dedication and significant contributions to both the firm’s growth and the expansion of its portfolio companies. Kwait emphasized Odyssey’s culture of teamwork and mentorship, which underpins the firm’s commitment to nurturing talent from within its ranks. This commitment is further highlighted by the fact that seven out of nine Managing Principals at Odyssey began their careers as Associates at the firm.

Odyssey’s Investment Strategy

Specializing in majority-controlled investments in industrial and business services sectors, Odyssey focuses on companies with potential for growth and efficiency improvements. The firm’s strategy of buying, building, and integrating middle-market companies has been a key factor in its consistent performance and sustained relationships with limited partners. With a history spanning over a quarter of a century, Odyssey stands as a testament to the power of investment, leadership, and strategic growth.

Business United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

