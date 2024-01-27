ODU Women's Basketball Triumphs on Alumni Day, Securing 12th Consecutive Win

The Old Dominion (ODU) women's basketball team marked a triumphant victory over Georgia State, securing a score of 73-65 on alumni day celebrated at Chartway Arena. This victory, led by En'Dya Buford, who netted 18 points, was the team's 12th consecutive win against the Panthers, a testament to their consistent performance and team spirit.

A Day of Celebration and Victory

The game was commemorated with the presence of a large crowd of 3,198 spectators, turning the arena into a fervent battlefield. The day was further dignified by the honoring of nearly 40 former players and coaches during halftime. Among the honored were notable ODU alumni, such as Wendy Larry, Ticha Penicheiro, and Medina Dixon. Their presence and the championship energy they brought were highlighted by ODU's head coach, DeLisha Milton-Jones.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite a slow start and a late-game push from Georgia State, ODU held their ground, maintaining the lead throughout the game. En'Dya Buford, the star of the evening, played a pivotal role, especially in the last minutes, securing 10 successful free throws. The game showcased a balanced team effort, with significant contributions from multiple players, setting the stage for an exciting season.

Strategic Depth and the Road Ahead

Coach Milton-Jones highlighted the strategic use of a deep bench to keep players fresh for tournament play, referencing last year's semifinal fatigue. ODU's next games are on the road against Texas State and Arkansas State before they return home to face Troy. With this victory, the team hopes to maintain their winning momentum and continue their streak of successful performances.