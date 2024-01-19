ODOT Crews: Unyielding Spirits Amidst Oregon's Intense Snowstorms

The second week of January saw Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews plunge into vigorous snow removal operations, battling persistent snowstorms on state highways and mountain passes across Grant County, Oregon. The teams from John Day and other regions worked relentlessly in a pair of 12-hour shifts, their efforts concentrated on key highways such as Highway 395 and Highway 26, spanning roughly 225 miles of road.

Advertisment

Dedication to Public Safety Amidst Extreme Conditions

Armed with heavy-duty plow trucks, sanders, and de-icers like liquid magnesium chloride, the ODOT personnel ensured safe travel conditions, even in the face of extreme weather conditions. Maintenance manager Shane Giffin and coordinator Mitch Teskey both echoed pride in their teams' unwavering dedication to public safety, a commitment that often demanded personal sacrifices.

Support During Traffic Incidents

Advertisment

Adding to their snow removal duties, ODOT crews also provided support during traffic incidents. A crash on Starr Ridge Summit, attributed to high speed, saw the team assisting with traffic control, road closures, and aiding first responders. Their commitment to public safety remained a priority, despite the harsh weather.

Gratitude and Beauty Amidst the Storm

Even as they contended with challenging weather and demanding work, moments of gratitude and the beauty of the snowy landscapes offered some solace to the workers. Their efforts were a testament to the human spirit's resilience amidst the crucial winter maintenance tasks, a narrative that resonates at the heart of the Oregon snow removal operations.