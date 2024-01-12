en English
Business

Odessa’s January Sales Tax Reveals a Dip but Fiscal Year-to-Date Figures Stay Strong

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
Odessa’s January Sales Tax Reveals a Dip but Fiscal Year-to-Date Figures Stay Strong

Odessa, a bustling city in Texas, has disclosed its January sales tax revenue. The city has received a total of $5,458,873.87, inclusive of a 1/4 cent Economic Development sales tax. The primary distribution of this revenue is divided between the City of Odessa, receiving $4,367,099.10, and the Odessa Development Corporation, allotted $1,091,774.77.

The Dip in January’s Sales Tax Revenue

Despite the substantial revenue, the city has witnessed a decline in sales tax revenue for the month of January. The city’s revenue dipped by $276,476.59, a decrease of 5.98% when juxtaposed with the same month in the previous year. While the decline represents a momentary hiccup in the city’s fiscal journey, it’s crucial to note that these figures represent sales from November, given that sales tax revenue reflects sales from two months prior.

Fiscal Year-to-Date Figures Paint a Rosier Picture

Despite the dip in January, the cumulative fiscal year-to-date total sales tax revenue for 2023-24 tells a different story. The city’s revenue stands 6.65% higher than the budgeted amount, marking an increase of $1,147,091.91. This figure also surpasses the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by a marginal $10,182.83, indicating a slight -0.06% change. The city has forecasted a budget of $54 million in net sales tax revenues for the ongoing fiscal year, illustrating confidence in its financial outlook.

Ector County Hospital District Sees a Boost

In a related development, the Ector County Hospital District, another significant player in the region, is set to receive a windfall of $4,814,590 from November’s sales tax on January 12. This figure represents an increase of approximately $137,000 from the same period last year, according to information provided by the hospital, indicating a positive trend in the region’s healthcare sector.

Business Economy United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

