Agriculture

ODA Extends H2Ohio Enrollment Deadline: A Step Towards Better Water Quality

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has announced an extension to the enrollment deadline for H2Ohio, a program focused on improving water quality in the Maumee River watershed. The extension allows farmers in the 14 eligible counties to enroll new acres or re-enroll existing ones into the program by February 2, 2024. The counties include Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Hardin, Hancock, Lucas, Mercer, Putnam, Paulding, Van Wert, Williams, and Wood.

H2Ohio’s Targeted Approach

Initiated by Governor Mike DeWine in 2019, H2Ohio aims to implement the best agricultural management practices, restore wetlands, and upgrade home septic systems. The primary goal is to mitigate nutrient pollution that often results in harmful algal blooms. Farmers within the watershed are encouraged to enroll in the program to earn incentives for implementing these best management practices that improve water quality.

Registration and Resources

Farmers interested in the H2Ohio program have until February 2, 2024, to sign up. For additional information and assistance, they are advised to reach out to their local Soil and Water Conservation District. In addition, local news outlet WTOL 11+ offers a 24/7 live stream, on-demand content, weather and news apps, as well as other community resources such as a gas price tracker and daily newsletters.

Agriculture United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

