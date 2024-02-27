Oceans Calling 2024: Blink 182, The Killers, Dave Matthews Band Headline Ocean City Fest

The Oceans Calling music festival in Ocean City, MD, has officially announced its star-studded lineup for 2024, promising an eclectic mix of performances from September 27th to September 29th. After a successful inaugural event that attracted thousands and benefited the local economy, this year's festival aims to captivate music enthusiasts with acts like Blink 182, The Killers, and Dave Matthews Band leading the charge.

Eclectic Lineup for Music Aficionados

With a lineup that spans genres from punk rock to pop, and alternative to classic rock, Oceans Calling sets the stage for a memorable music experience. Iconic bands such as Cage the Elephant, The Offspring, and Counting Crows, along with Sublime, 311, and The Beach Boys, are set to perform, ensuring attendees enjoy a diverse musical journey. The festival also features contemporary favorites like Young the Giant, Barenaked Ladies, and Grouplove, making it a must-attend event for fans of all music tastes.

Impact on the Local Economy

The inaugural Oceans Calling festival not only delivered unforgettable performances but also significantly boosted Ocean City's economy. Local businesses saw increased patronage from the influx of festival-goers, highlighting the event's positive economic impact. This year, organizers aim to replicate or even exceed last year's success, further cementing Oceans Calling as a pivotal event for both the music industry and the local community.

What to Expect in 2024

Attendees of the 2024 Oceans Calling festival can look forward to three days packed with performances from over 20 acts, offering something for everyone. Beyond the music, the festival will feature a variety of food and drink options, art installations, and activities, making it an immersive cultural experience. With its scenic beachfront setting, Oceans Calling promises to be more than just a music festival; it's an event that celebrates the essence of Ocean City's vibrant community and beautiful landscapes.