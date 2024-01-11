en English
Business

OceanaGold Welcomes Bhuvanesh Malhotra as New Chief Technical and Projects Officer

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
OceanaGold Welcomes Bhuvanesh Malhotra as New Chief Technical and Projects Officer

OceanaGold Corporation, an intermediate gold and copper producer, has welcomed Bhuvanesh Malhotra as its new Chief Technical and Projects Officer. The appointment, effective from January 22, 2024, is a strategic move expected to infuse fresh perspectives and innovative approaches into the company’s projects and studies, catalyzing its growth trajectory.

A Wealth of Experience

Malhotra is a seasoned professional, with over 25 years of experience in operational and technical roles within the mining industry. His comprehensive understanding of various commodities and mining methods, coupled with his potent leadership qualities, positions him as an asset to OceanaGold.

Previous Roles: A Testament to Expertise

Prior to joining OceanaGold, Malhotra served as the Technical Director for Rio Tinto, a role that saw him managing a global portfolio of assets and advocating for technical and operational excellence. He was instrumental in maximizing plant performance across different regions, a testament to his strategic acumen and technical prowess. His past roles have spanned open pit and underground mining operations, processing, smelting, refining, and asset management, all of which have contributed to his expertise in driving safety performance, operational excellence, and sustainable transformational change.

An Education to Match

Further bolstering his professional competencies, Malhotra holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering from Nagpur University, India, a qualification that has grounded his career in solid technical knowledge and ethical mining practices.

OceanaGold: A Global Footprint

OceanaGold operates four mines across the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. The company focuses on gold and copper production, with a keen interest in generating free cash flow. It prioritizes safety and responsible mining practices, a vision that Malhotra’s appointment is set to further amplify.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

