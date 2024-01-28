Ocean City's Unique Approach to Avian Harmony: The 2024 Bird Abatement Program

In the picturesque seaside town of Ocean City, an innovative initiative echoes its commitment to maintaining harmony between its bustling human population and the local avian life. The Ocean City Council has announced the continuation of its unique Bird Abatement Program for the 2024 Summer Season, designed to reduce the dominance of Seagulls in public spaces and gently steer them back towards their natural habitats.

East Coast Falcons: The Guardians of Ocean City

Tasked with this delicate mission is East Coast Falcons (ECF), a renowned avian control organization. ECF's imprint on this program is unmistakable, as they employ an array of trained Birds of Prey, including Hawks, Falcons, and an Owl for nocturnal watch, to patrol key areas of the town.

The birds, regarded as protectors of their territory, are trained to perceive Seagulls as intruders. Their presence leverages the Seagulls' inherent territorial instincts, prompting them to return to quieter coastlines, marshlands, and bays - their natural habitats.

Program Schedule and Coverage

The Bird Abatement Program is set to operate from April 4th to October 19th, a critical duration that aligns with the town's peak tourist season. The Birds of Prey and their Handlers will actively patrol the iconic Ocean City Boardwalk, the bustling 34th street area, and the Asbury Avenue Business District.

The patrols start from 8 am, with a prime focus on safeguarding local businesses, particularly breakfast establishments, from the disruptive presence of Seagulls. This systematic approach ensures a harmonious cohabitation between the town's human and bird populations, enhancing the overall Ocean City experience for residents and visitors alike.

A Sustainable Solution

Since its inception in 2019, this unique initiative by the Ocean City Council reflects a sustainable approach to managing the delicate balance between urban development and wildlife preservation. It underscores the town's commitment to creating a safe, enjoyable, and inclusive environment for all its inhabitants - whether they walk on two legs or fly on wings.