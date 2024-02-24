Ocean City Summer Concert Series to Star Graham Nash and John Lodge Among Stellar Lineup

As summer beckons with its promise of warm nights and unforgettable memories, Ocean City prepares to host a musical extravaganza that stands out in the 2024 cultural calendar. The Ocean City Summer Concert Series at the Music Pier is set to feature an impressive array of talent, including the legendary Graham Nash and John Lodge of the Moody Blues. With a lineup that spans genres and generations, this event promises to offer something for every music lover.

Advertisment

A Stellar Lineup Under the Stars

The concert series, a highlight of Ocean City's summer offerings, boasts a diverse range of performances. John Lodge is slated to take the stage on July 15 at 7 p.m., bringing with him the rich musical heritage of the Moody Blues. Meanwhile, Graham Nash, known for his pivotal role in both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, will perform on August 26 at 7 p.m. Nash's setlist is anticipated to be a blend of group and solo hits, showcasing his versatility and enduring appeal.

Beyond these headliners, the series features a wide variety of acts, including a live band tribute to Taylor Swift, Kenny G, a Queen tribute band, The Wailers, The Beach Boys, and an Allman Brothers-tribute concert. Each performance is poised to transform the iconic Music Pier into a haven for music enthusiasts.

Advertisment

Tickets and More

Tickets for these much-anticipated events are available through etix.com, offering fans the chance to secure their spot at what promises to be one of the summer's most memorable musical gatherings. The inclusion of Graham Nash and John Lodge in the lineup underscores Ocean City's commitment to bringing top-tier entertainment to the shore, creating unique cultural experiences that resonate with both residents and visitors alike.

Community and Culture

But the Ocean City Summer Concert Series is just one facet of the area's bustling cultural scene. From a mushroom information program by Lin Conover to a Purim celebration at Beth Israel, the region is alive with diverse events catering to a wide range of interests. The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is also offering an array of programs, including workshops on memoir writing, asset protection, estate planning, a film discussion group, game brunches, and memory support gatherings.

These community and cultural events, alongside the Summer Concert Series, highlight Ocean City's vibrant community spirit and its dedication to enriching the cultural landscape. As the summer season unfolds, the Music Pier is set to become a beacon of entertainment, bringing together legendary artists, emerging talents, and music fans in a celebration of sound, story, and shared experiences.