Ocean Casino Resort Valets Unionize, Join Teamsters Local 331 for Better Work Conditions

In a remarkable step towards improving their workplace conditions, valets employed at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City have successfully cast their votes to join the Teamsters Local 331. The group of 52 valets, who were on a mission for higher wages, enhanced benefits, increased job security, and fairer working conditions, finally saw their efforts pay off.

Unionizing for Better Working Conditions

The valets initiated the move towards unionization, seeking a platform that would give them a voice and enable them to fight for their rights. Their decision was largely driven by management's actions without employee input. As Regina Ceballos, a valet cashier at the casino, puts it, their desire for more respect and a stronger say in their job environment was a key factor influencing their choice.

Teamsters Local 331 Welcomes New Members

Joining the ranks of over 5,000 casino workers nationwide represented by the Teamsters, the group of valets was welcomed warmly by Teamsters Local 331 President Marcus King. Expressing his support for their decision to seek representation by the union, King highlighted their courage and determination in pushing for better working conditions.

Looking Forward to a Robust First Contract

With the unionization victory under their belt, the valets are now preparing to negotiate their first contract with the union. Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division, expressed his optimism about the future negotiations. He views this victory as an example that could inspire other nonunion casino workers in Atlantic City to consider similar steps towards improving their work conditions.