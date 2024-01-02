en English
Disaster

Ocean Beach Pier in San Diego Faces Uncertain Future Amid Severe Weather Damage

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Ocean Beach Pier in San Diego Faces Uncertain Future Amid Severe Weather Damage

The Ocean Beach Pier, a cherished community landmark in San Diego County, California, sustained further damage over the New Year’s weekend due to the historically high waves impacting much of the state’s coastline. The pier’s south side lost at least one piling, and the railing was damaged, prompting city officials to close the pier until a thorough assessment is completed. The city has been grappling with the pier’s repeated damage from severe weather conditions since it was built in 1966, leading to significant closures and costly repairs.

End of Service Life

The 57-year-old Ocean Beach Pier has been facing ongoing structural problems, with a 2018 study indicating that it had reached the end of its useful service life. This conclusion has been reflected in the pier’s operational history over the past five years, during which it was closed for approximately 30% of the time. The city has spent a staggering $1.7 million on temporary fixes for the pier in this period alone.

Awaiting Assessment

Currently, San Diego city officials are assessing the extent of the latest damage. A clear decision regarding the pier’s future, whether it be more repairs or a complete replacement, will only be made following this assessment. In the meantime, the pier will remain closed at least until spring, potentially longer depending on the findings.

Future Prospects

The Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project is under way, exploring the possibility of replacing the pier altogether. The city has secured $8.4 million in state funding for this project and is seeking additional state and federal grants. Community workshops have been held, presenting three preliminary design concepts for the pier’s future: the Squint Test, the Remora, and the Braid. While residents mourn the potential loss of this community landmark, they await the final decision, likely to break ground at the end of 2024 at the earliest.

The National Weather Service warns of another swell with potential 8- to 10-foot waves, posing a new threat to the already damaged pier. As weather patterns continue to pose a risk, the city remains vigilant, prepared to face more potential damage in the coming months.

Disaster United States Weather
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

