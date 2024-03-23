Occult Thriller 'Exhuma' Shatters Records with Over 10 Million Admissions in 2024

The supernatural flick 'Exhuma' has captivated audiences across South Korea, marking a monumental achievement by surpassing 10 million admissions. Directed by Jang Jae-hyun and featuring powerhouse performances by Choi Min-sik and Kim Go-eun, the film has not only dominated the box office since its release on February 22 but also set a new benchmark for cinematic success in 2024.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Box Office Success

Within just 32 days of its release, 'Exhuma' achieved a milestone, becoming the first film of 2024 to break the 10 million admissions barrier. This occult thriller has consistently held the number one spot at the box office, outperforming other high-profile releases such as 'Wonka' and 'Dune 2'. Its success is a testament to the film's engaging storyline, exceptional performances, and the high-quality production that resonated with both critics and audiences alike.

A Unique Blend of Supernatural and Mystery

Advertisment

Set against the backdrop of a wealthy family based in the United States, 'Exhuma' weaves an intricate tale involving shamans, a feng shui expert, and a mortician. These characters come together to unravel a series of mysterious occurrences by exhuming the grave of the family's ancestor in a remote Korean village. The film's unique blend of supernatural elements and mystery, coupled with its exploration of traditional Korean beliefs and urban legends, has contributed significantly to its widespread appeal and box office dominance.

Impact and Future Prospects

Having premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, 'Exhuma' has not only made waves domestically but also garnered international attention. Its box office success has opened doors for future South Korean films, setting new expectations for storytelling and production value. As the 23rd Korean film to surpass 10 million admissions, 'Exhuma' has solidified its place in South Korea's cinematic history and sparked discussions about the global potential of Korean films in the supernatural and occult genre.

As 'Exhuma' continues to attract viewers and acclaim, its impact on the film industry and on the portrayal of traditional Korean cultural elements in cinema will undoubtedly be subjects of analysis and admiration for years to come. This milestone achievement not only celebrates the film's immediate success but also highlights the evolving landscape of South Korean cinema in the global market.