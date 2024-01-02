OCC Releases Community Reinvestment Act Performance Evaluations for December 2023

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has brought to light the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) performance evaluations for national banks, federal savings associations, and insured federal branches of foreign banks, spanning the period from December 1 to December 31, 2023. In this period, 25 evaluations were unveiled, with a majority of institutions, precisely 18, earning a ‘satisfactory’ rating while 7 others rose to the challenge, achieving an ‘outstanding’ rating. These CRA performance evaluations are instrumental in assessing how well financial institutions are meeting the credit necessities of their communities, which also include low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.

CRA Ratings and Public Accessibility

The ratings are founded on a scale that boasts of ‘outstanding’, ‘satisfactory’, ‘needs to improve’, and ‘substantial noncompliance’. For those eager to delve into the details, the evaluations are accessible to the public via the OCC’s website. The website also incorporates a searchable list of all public CRA evaluations. Moreover, copies of the evaluations can be claimed through the OCC’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) website or by getting in touch with the OCC’s Communications Division directly. For those who prefer the electronic route, the OCC stipulates that requests include a postal mail address.

Upcoming CRA Training

In a bid to enhance understanding and proficiency, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, in conjunction with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, will orchestrate a training on January 18, 2024. The training aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), community development fundamentals, performance context, and the CRA exam process. In addition, the event will showcase a banker panel, where discussions will center on bank-community organization partnerships, providing a much-needed platform for exchange and learning.