Ocasio-Cortez Declines Discussion on Brooklyn School’s Temporary Shutdown for Migrant Housing

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:27 pm EST
Ocasio-Cortez Declines Discussion on Brooklyn School's Temporary Shutdown for Migrant Housing

Brooklyn’s James Madison High School, with a population of 3,700 students, was temporarily shut down to accommodate nearly 2,000 migrants during a storm. The decision was made in response to concerns that the migrants’ tents at Floyd Bennett Field might collapse in the harsh weather. The students were switched to remote learning for a day due to this sudden shift.

Representative Ocasio-Cortez Responds

When queried about the situation, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declined to engage in a discussion. She emphasized that the issue was not within her district and stressed the importance of finding an appropriate facility for the migrants. However, Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that this should not be considered a viable long-term solution.

Critics Counter Ocasio-Cortez

Critics on social media and podcast host Kennedy countered Ocasio-Cortez’s response. They argued that Ocasio-Cortez often addresses issues that extend beyond her district and should thus take responsibility for the broader implications of the immigration policies she supports. They suggested that the migrant issue, previously seen as theoretical by some city residents, has now morphed into a tangible challenge.

The Impact of Migrants

The influx of migrants has sparked controversy and debate in New York City. Concerns have been raised about the migrants’ impact on the communities they are integrated into, including reports of panhandling and increased crime rates. Mayor Adams proposed a unique solution to the housing dilemma by suggesting that residents open up their homes and rent out spare rooms to accommodate the migrants.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

