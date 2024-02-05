Ocala Invites Student Creativity in 'Drop Savers' Water Conservation Contest

The City of Ocala Water Resources Department is stepping up efforts to instill environmental consciousness among the younger generation. In a recent announcement, the department has invited K-12 students in Marion County to participate in a poster contest, dubbed 'Drop Savers.' The initiative seeks to encourage students to create visually appealing and thought-provoking posters that promote water conservation ideas.

'Drop Savers': A Platform for Young Environmental Advocates

The 'Drop Savers' competition is not just about artistic skill. What matters more is the message, the creativity, and the originality of the ideas conveyed. The contest is open to students from all educational institutions across the county. The deadline for entries is March 1. Contestants are required to adhere to the specific guidelines set forth by the organizers to ensure fair competition.

The Prizes: Recognition, Exposure, and More

The winners of the 'Drop Savers' contest stand to gain more than just recognition. They will be honored at a city council meeting and receive a gift bag. More importantly, their artwork will be showcased by local media and exhibited at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park, providing them with an opportunity to reach a broader audience with their messages of environmental stewardship.

From Local to Statewide: A Chance to Further Extend Impact

The first-place winners aren't just local champions. They will also be given the opportunity to compete in the Florida Section of the American Water Association's statewide 'Drop Saver' poster contest. This offers them a chance to win more prizes and take their environmental advocacy to a larger platform, potentially influencing water conservation efforts across the state.