Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg, Tennessee: A New Destination for Winter Sports Enthusiasts

Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, has experienced a remarkable surge in visitors this week, following the opening of additional slopes. The resort is abuzz with winter sports enthusiasts, many of whom, like the Workman family, are first-time visitors drawn by Ober Mountain’s reputation as a family-friendly destination.

Investment in Snowmaking Equipment

The increased interest in skiing and snowboarding at the resort has been accommodated by a significant investment in new snowmaking equipment. A $4 million investment has allowed Ober Mountain to significantly enhance the snow coverage on its slopes, opening up more opportunities for winter sports activities and improving the overall visitor experience.

Expanded Offerings

With the enhanced snow coverage, Ober Mountain was able to open two additional slopes on Wednesday, providing more terrain for skiers and snowboarders to explore. But the resort isn’t just about winter sports. In a bid to attract visitors year-round, Ober Mountain plans to introduce ziplines this coming summer, expanding its attractions beyond the snow-covered slopes.

Challenges & Opportunities

Despite the crowded parking lots and long waits for the tram, visitors like the Workman family have been eager to experience all that Ober Mountain has to offer. For the youngest Workman, this includes a first-time skiing experience. The resort also offers packages for beginners, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their level of experience, has an opportunity to learn and enjoy either skiing or snowboarding.