en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg, Tennessee: A New Destination for Winter Sports Enthusiasts

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:54 pm EST
Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg, Tennessee: A New Destination for Winter Sports Enthusiasts

Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, has experienced a remarkable surge in visitors this week, following the opening of additional slopes. The resort is abuzz with winter sports enthusiasts, many of whom, like the Workman family, are first-time visitors drawn by Ober Mountain’s reputation as a family-friendly destination.

Investment in Snowmaking Equipment

The increased interest in skiing and snowboarding at the resort has been accommodated by a significant investment in new snowmaking equipment. A $4 million investment has allowed Ober Mountain to significantly enhance the snow coverage on its slopes, opening up more opportunities for winter sports activities and improving the overall visitor experience.

Expanded Offerings

With the enhanced snow coverage, Ober Mountain was able to open two additional slopes on Wednesday, providing more terrain for skiers and snowboarders to explore. But the resort isn’t just about winter sports. In a bid to attract visitors year-round, Ober Mountain plans to introduce ziplines this coming summer, expanding its attractions beyond the snow-covered slopes.

Challenges & Opportunities

Despite the crowded parking lots and long waits for the tram, visitors like the Workman family have been eager to experience all that Ober Mountain has to offer. For the youngest Workman, this includes a first-time skiing experience. The resort also offers packages for beginners, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their level of experience, has an opportunity to learn and enjoy either skiing or snowboarding.

0
Travel & Tourism United States Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
4 mins ago
Sandhill's Journey National Scenic Byway Conference: Shaping the Future of Nebraska's Tourism
Nebraska’s celebrated Sandhill’s Journey National Scenic Byway (SJNCB) is gearing up to host its annual conference on January 20, at the One Box Convention Center, located in the serene town of Broken Bow. The much-anticipated gathering aims to inspire participants with fresh perspectives for the Byway, while fostering an atmosphere of community involvement and appreciation
Sandhill's Journey National Scenic Byway Conference: Shaping the Future of Nebraska's Tourism
Metro Vancouver's Parks: Winter Walks in Picturesque Landscapes
47 mins ago
Metro Vancouver's Parks: Winter Walks in Picturesque Landscapes
Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Acquire Luxurious Vacation Home in Turks and Caicos Islands
48 mins ago
Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Acquire Luxurious Vacation Home in Turks and Caicos Islands
Melissa Suffield Braces for Solo Parenting Challenge as Husband Sets Sail
9 mins ago
Melissa Suffield Braces for Solo Parenting Challenge as Husband Sets Sail
Trim Castle Set for Major Upgrade with New Visitor Centre
10 mins ago
Trim Castle Set for Major Upgrade with New Visitor Centre
BLM Evaluates Proposal to Open Road in National Monument for Public Access
37 mins ago
BLM Evaluates Proposal to Open Road in National Monument for Public Access
Latest Headlines
World News
Critical Blood Shortage in Bakersfield: Houchin Community Blood Bank Appeals for Donations
40 seconds
Critical Blood Shortage in Bakersfield: Houchin Community Blood Bank Appeals for Donations
Novel Framework CollaTIL Sheds Light on Tumor Microenvironment in Gynecologic Cancers
49 seconds
Novel Framework CollaTIL Sheds Light on Tumor Microenvironment in Gynecologic Cancers
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
55 seconds
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
1 min
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
1 min
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
2 mins
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
2 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
TikTok Influencer Sparks Discussion on Nail Salon Hygiene
2 mins
TikTok Influencer Sparks Discussion on Nail Salon Hygiene
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
26 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
38 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app