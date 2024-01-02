en English
Society

Oasis Village: A Beacon of Hope for the Homeless in Redmond

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:36 pm EST
Tucked away in a quiet corner of Redmond, near the U.S. Highway 26 by the Redmond Airport, a beacon of hope takes form. Oasis Village, a transitional housing project for the homeless, rises from a 12-acre site generously donated by Deschutes County. Scheduled to open its doors on January 10, the village is a testament to community spirit, governmental support, and the indomitable human spirit.

A New Form of Shelter

The heart of the village pulses with 15 tiny houses, each a 100-square-foot haven designed to offer far more than just shelter. These homes, each equipped with electricity, heating, a bed, shelves, a desk, a chair, and storage totes, symbolize the dignity and autonomy its residents will be granted. Five of these homes are designed with double beds to accommodate couples, while the remaining ten house single beds for individuals.

Amenities and Autonomy

The village embraces the concept of community living with a central building housing shared amenities. A communal kitchen, bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities provide not only convenience but also spaces for interaction and connection. But the key lies in the freedom granted to the residents. They can come and go as they please, bring along their pets, and park their vehicles on site, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility.

More than Just a Roof

Oasis Village is not just about providing temporary shelter. It’s about paving a path towards a stable future. Residents will be assisted in accessing stable housing, social security, disability entitlements, and job skills. This holistic approach, funded by nearly $2 million in governmental grants, is supported by various community organizations and volunteers. The village is a testament to the collaborative effort by the city of Redmond, the state, county governments, and community groups to address the growing issue of homelessness. Residents are allowed to stay for up to two years, with the goal of transitioning them towards permanent housing.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

