Oasis Fresh Foundation’s Federal Relief Funds Under Scrutiny: Interplay of Finance and Data Privacy

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Scrutiny amplifies in Tulsa County as Commissioners demand additional documentation from the Oasis Fresh Foundation regarding the use of federal relief funds. The Foundation, recipient of a $1 million award, now finds the release of the remaining half of the funds contingent upon providing adequate proof of spending in compliance with federal guidelines. The County, having distributed half of the funds, is now pausing further disbursement until it can reassure itself, and the public, of the veracity of the fund’s usage.

Repayment and Contested Expenditures

Earlier, the Oasis Fresh Foundation returned $11,800 in contested expenditures. Initially, it was proposed to repay an additional $145,000. However, the most recent agreement signed indicates a marked reduction in that amount, suggesting a repayment of a sum closer to $40,000. Clark Brewster, the attorney representing the Foundation, firmly maintains that all spending from the federal relief funds has been appropriate and in compliance with the standards set. He has pledged to provide any further documentation necessary to substantiate this claim.

Compliance with Treasury Guidelines

Tulsa County Commission Chair, Stan Sallee, echoed his confidence in the original decision to grant the funds to Oasis Fresh. His concerns, and those of the County, revolve chiefly around the absence of suitable documentation to back up the fund’s usage. The County remains steadfast in its belief that the funds, if utilized correctly, can bring about significant benefits. However, it insists on ensuring strict adherence to treasury guidelines before releasing additional funding. A vote, scheduled in a fortnight, will ascertain whether the documentation provided meets the requisite criteria. The decision regarding further disbursement of the remaining funds to the Foundation will also be made at this juncture.

Privacy Concerns in the Age of Cybersecurity Threats

Simultaneously, Tulsa County Commissioners are directing their attention towards federal funds pertaining to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) selling residents’ personal information to private companies and individuals. Despite data privacy law being enacted in the 2023 legislative session, no protections have been put in place to prevent state agencies from selling data about residents. With the BMV poised to amass $25.6 million in 2023 from selling drivers’ information, and a staggering $237 million collected between 2012 and 2022, the need for consumer protections in governmental data collection and monetization is clear.

Legislation to allow motorists to opt out of information sharing by the BMV was referred to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation but was unfortunately left unheard. As cybersecurity threats grow exponentially, there is an undeniable need for federal solutions to data privacy. The Indiana General Assembly, along with other governmental bodies, must prioritize consumer protections when it comes to collecting and monetizing drivers’ personal information.

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

