Oak Ridge Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Employee Compensation Fraud

Pamela VanSyckle, a 60-year-old resident of Oak Ridge, New Jersey, has admitted guilt to federal employee compensation fraud. Her admission came as a result of a thorough investigation that revealed she had wrongfully received $156,872 in disability payments. VanSyckle's charges stem from her deceitful claims of being unable to work due to an injury she supposedly sustained while working as a rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

A Web of Deceit

VanSyckle began receiving disability benefits in September 2020. Over the course of the next three years, she repeatedly certified on multiple federal forms that she was neither working nor engaged in any outside employment. These false declarations led her to collect a significant amount of disability payments under false pretenses.

A Hidden Business

Despite her claims of being unable to work, VanSyckle was found to be actively operating her own business, Kingdom Konsultants Travel, a travel agency she founded in 2004. This agency specialized in organizing personalized Disney excursions. VanSyckle was not a silent partner but was involved in various aspects of the business, including sales, marketing, and financial operations. Her association with the company was evident from her presence on the company's website, LinkedIn account, and social media profiles.

Accepting the Guilt

When faced with the weight of the evidence, VanSyckle chose to accept a plea deal from the government to avoid the potential consequences of a trial. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 12 by U.S. District Court Judge Katharine S. Hayden. She faces a maximum potential sentence of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the gross amount of any pecuniary gain from the offense.

This case came to light as a result of a meticulous investigation conducted by special agents from the U.S. Postal Service's Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General, and the Jefferson Township Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas S. Kearney of the Special Prosecutions Unit in Newark provided invaluable assistance in the case.