Oak Ridge Prairie: A Year of Outdoor Enthusiasm and Biodiversity Ahead

Managed by Lake County Parks and Recreation, Oak Ridge Prairie is a testament to the organization's commitment to fostering open spaces for recreational, cultural, and educational purposes. Nestled on the border of Griffith and Merrillville, the park has become a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, courtesy of Superintendent Craig Zandstra's meticulous management.

A Diversity that Dazzles

With over 1,000 acres of land and home to 500 native species, the park stands out as one of the most diverse in Lake County. It offers visitors a myriad of activities, including sledding, walking, fishing, picnicking, and nature hikes. The park's design is intuitive, enabling easy navigation from the central parking area to various attractions, including trails and a sledding hill.

A Park with a Pulse

The park's size and biodiversity do not overshadow its sense of adventure and mystery. According to Communications Director Emily Trisler, Oak Ridge Prairie has a unique pulse, a rhythm that keeps visitors engaged and curious.

Looking Ahead to 2024

As we step into 2024, Oak Ridge Prairie has a roster of exciting activities planned. The park is all set to introduce overnight camps and bike-friendly trails and continue the tradition of hosting events like hayrides in the fall season. The management anticipates a year filled with community engagement and a renewed enthusiasm for the outdoor experiences that Oak Ridge Prairie offers.