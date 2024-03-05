Oak Ridge Delivers Excellence in Annual Water Quality Report, Surpasses EPA Standards

The city of Oak Ridge has proudly announced the availability of its 26th annual water quality report, a testament to the city's commitment to providing residents with superior drinking water. This year's report, accessible through Oak Ridge's official website, underscores the city's adherence to the highest state and federal drinking water standards.

Unwavering Quality and Compliance

The Consumer Confidence Report, mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 1998 as an amendment to the Safe Drinking Water Act, serves as a crucial tool for informing the public about the quality of their drinking water. Oak Ridge's report details the water's compliance in all respects with state and federal requirements, highlighting the absence of contaminants and the water's overall healthfulness. The city's dedication to maintaining an exemplary water system is evident in the report's findings, which reaffirm the safety and high quality of Oak Ridge's drinking water.

Accessibility and Transparency

In line with state regulations, Oak Ridge ensures that its water quality report is readily accessible to all its residents, particularly those in its jurisdiction serving more than 10,000 people. Available both online and in paper format upon request, the report exemplifies the city's commitment to transparency and public health. Residents can access the report by visiting oakridgetn.gov/waterqualityreport, calling the provided number, or exploring additional resources provided by the EPA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for more information on water quality and health.

Commitment to Excellence

Oak Ridge's consistent compliance with drinking water standards is not just a matter of regulatory fulfillment but reflects a deeper commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring resident well-being. The annual water quality report, by detailing the measures taken to maintain water purity and safety, offers residents peace of mind and reinforces the city's dedication to environmental stewardship and excellence in public service.

The unveiling of Oak Ridge's 26th annual water quality report not only marks a continued tradition of excellence but also highlights the city's role as a leader in environmental responsibility and public health. By maintaining stringent water quality standards and fostering an informed and healthy community, Oak Ridge sets a benchmark for municipalities nationwide. As residents enjoy the benefits of clean and safe drinking water, the implications of sustained compliance and proactive environmental policies promise a healthier future for all.