NZD/USD Suffers Amid Strengthening USD; Focus Shifts to Upcoming US Economic Data

In the early hours of Thursday, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) suffered a further dip against the US Dollar (USD), trading near 0.6242, marking a 0.04% loss for the day. This downward trend can be primarily attributed to the strengthening of the USD, an occurrence that hasn’t been counterbalanced by any economic data from New Zealand, given the absence of any major releases from the region this week.

Global Economic Indicators

On the international front, China’s Caixin Services PMI for December came in stronger than expected, jumping to 52.9 from November’s 51.5, surpassing the forecast of 51.6. Meanwhile, in the United States, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes suggest that future monetary policy will be data-dependent. The tone of the minutes was less dovish than anticipated, which contributed to the USD’s gain and exerted further pressure on the NZD/USD pair.

Upcoming Economic Data

Market participants now eagerly await the release of the US ADP Employment Change and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data later on Thursday. There is also a significant focus on the upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, and Average Hourly Earnings data on Friday, which are likely to influence trading strategies around the NZD/USD currency pair.

Technical Analysis

The NZD/USD currency pair has been bullish since November, with the USD turning bearish and the Fed expected to cut rates. However, the pair has seen a decline in the last few days due to renewed USD buying and weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data. The pair closed at around 0.6250, losing around 1% on the day. Moving averages on the daily chart have been serving as support, with the 0.6220-30 level as the next objective. The NZD/USD currency pair is mostly down from 0.6280 to 0.6230, retreating from the 5.5-month high of 0.6370 reached last week.

To conclude, the NZD/USD pair is currently navigating uncertain waters, with the strengthening USD and an absence of significant economic data from New Zealand pressuring the Kiwi. Market participants are keeping a close eye on upcoming US economic data, which could potentially tip the scales.