NYSE Warns Li-Cycle After Stock Value Plummets, Class Action Lawsuit Initiated

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., a lithium-ion battery resource recovery firm, has found itself in troubled waters. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has warned the company for not meeting its listing standards due to the average closing price of Li-Cycle’s common stock falling below $1.00 over a consecutive 30-day period. This notification of non-compliance follows a significant plunge in the company’s stock value, which once peaked at $13.84 on November 19, 2021, and ended on a disappointing note, closing at $0.58 at the end of 2023.

A Major Setback for Li-Cycle

The drop in stock value was directly linked to the company’s decision to halt construction on its key project, the Rochester Hub, due to an alarming surge in projected costs. Initially estimated at $485 million, the costs skyrocketed to between $850 million and $1 billion, forcing the company to put the project on hold until it completes its evaluation and provides advice on financing and strategic alternatives.

Class Action Lawsuit Against Li-Cycle

Adding to Li-Cycle’s woes, several law firms have initiated a class action lawsuit against the company’s management. The allegations are serious, accusing Li-Cycle of making misleading statements about the construction of the Rochester Hub and its overall operations. Investors who have suffered losses due to these alleged fraudulent activities are now seeking to recover damages.

Li-Cycle’s Action Plan

Despite the notice from the NYSE and the class action lawsuit, Li-Cycle remains committed to rectifying the situation. The company has informed the NYSE of its plans to cure the deficiency and is considering all available options, with the guidance of investment bank Moelis & Co. LLC. The company has a six-month window to raise its average stock price to $1.00 to escape delisting. It’s clear that while the notice has put the company in a precarious position, Li-Cycle’s business operations and reporting obligations continue unaffected.