en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

NYSE Warns Li-Cycle After Stock Value Plummets, Class Action Lawsuit Initiated

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
NYSE Warns Li-Cycle After Stock Value Plummets, Class Action Lawsuit Initiated

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., a lithium-ion battery resource recovery firm, has found itself in troubled waters. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has warned the company for not meeting its listing standards due to the average closing price of Li-Cycle’s common stock falling below $1.00 over a consecutive 30-day period. This notification of non-compliance follows a significant plunge in the company’s stock value, which once peaked at $13.84 on November 19, 2021, and ended on a disappointing note, closing at $0.58 at the end of 2023.

A Major Setback for Li-Cycle

The drop in stock value was directly linked to the company’s decision to halt construction on its key project, the Rochester Hub, due to an alarming surge in projected costs. Initially estimated at $485 million, the costs skyrocketed to between $850 million and $1 billion, forcing the company to put the project on hold until it completes its evaluation and provides advice on financing and strategic alternatives.

Class Action Lawsuit Against Li-Cycle

Adding to Li-Cycle’s woes, several law firms have initiated a class action lawsuit against the company’s management. The allegations are serious, accusing Li-Cycle of making misleading statements about the construction of the Rochester Hub and its overall operations. Investors who have suffered losses due to these alleged fraudulent activities are now seeking to recover damages.

Li-Cycle’s Action Plan

Despite the notice from the NYSE and the class action lawsuit, Li-Cycle remains committed to rectifying the situation. The company has informed the NYSE of its plans to cure the deficiency and is considering all available options, with the guidance of investment bank Moelis & Co. LLC. The company has a six-month window to raise its average stock price to $1.00 to escape delisting. It’s clear that while the notice has put the company in a precarious position, Li-Cycle’s business operations and reporting obligations continue unaffected.

0
Business Energy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike

By Rafia Tasleem

Canola Market Declines in First Trading Session of 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tesla Reports 38% Increase in 2023 Vehicle Deliveries, Plans to Open University in Texas

By Hadeel Hashem

Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition

By Wojciech Zylm

The Fate of Alderson Broaddus University's Campus Hangs in the Balance ...
@Business · 25 seconds
The Fate of Alderson Broaddus University's Campus Hangs in the Balance ...
heart comment 0
Oman’s Stock Market Faces Challenges in 2023, Optimism Fuels 2024 Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Oman's Stock Market Faces Challenges in 2023, Optimism Fuels 2024 Outlook
AGCO Corporation: A Rising Competitor in Precision Agriculture

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

AGCO Corporation: A Rising Competitor in Precision Agriculture
Alan Quilter Bids Farewell to R&Q Insurance Holdings After Over 30 Years

By Saboor Bayat

Alan Quilter Bids Farewell to R&Q Insurance Holdings After Over 30 Years
ICE Issues Spot Month Position Limits for Energy Contracts; OSHA Updates Reporting Requirements

By BNN Correspondents

ICE Issues Spot Month Position Limits for Energy Contracts; OSHA Updates Reporting Requirements
Latest Headlines
World News
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
12 seconds
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
13 seconds
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
16 seconds
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
26 seconds
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
49 seconds
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
55 seconds
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
1 min
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
1 min
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
1 min
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app