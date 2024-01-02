en English
Business

NYSE American Initiates Delisting Proceedings Against Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp.

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
NYSE American Initiates Delisting Proceedings Against Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp.

In an unprecedented move, NYSE American LLC (‘NYSE American’), a subsidiary of the iconic New York Stock Exchange, has made public its decision to initiate delisting proceedings against Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (‘Adit EdTech’ or ‘the Company’). This action comes in light of the Company’s failure to adhere to the Exchange’s stringent rules and regulations.

The Root Cause: Unauthorized Business Transaction

Specifically, the Company has landed in hot water because of its completion of a business combination transaction sans the necessary authorization from NYSE American. This act constitutes a clear violation of Section 119(f) of the NYSE American Company Guide, a set of rules designed to ensure transparency and market integrity.

Immediate Suspension of Trading

As a direct result of this violation, trading in the Company’s securities has been brought to a standstill, effective immediately. This move underscores the seriousness with which NYSE American views non-compliance with its regulations, demonstrating its commitment to upholding market integrity and protecting investor interests.

The Road Ahead: Possible Appeal

While the delisting process is underway, Adit EdTech is not without recourse. The Company has the option to appeal against this decision. Should it choose to do so, its appeal will be reviewed by the Listings Qualifications Panel of the Committee for Review, a body under the Board of Directors of the Exchange. If the appeal does not bear fruit or if the Company opts not to appeal, NYSE American will continue its course. It will seek approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission to finalize the delisting of Adit EdTech’s securities, post the completion of all necessary procedures.

Business Education United States
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

