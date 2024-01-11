NYC’s Roosevelt Hotel: A Modern Ellis Island Amidst Migrant Crisis

In the heart of New York City, the Roosevelt Hotel, a landmark in Midtown Manhattan, has evolved into an unexpected overflow site for the city’s main intake center for migrants. A city official likened the facility to ‘a new Ellis Island,’ a beacon of hope for those looking for a new life. Yet, amidst the harsh winter, the hotel has reportedly been denying assistance to single migrants, such as 23-year-old Venezuelan Yovani Nieves, who are not part of a family unit.

The Struggle for Shelter

As the city grapples with the influx of migrants, many like Nieves have resorted to sleeping in their vehicles. These cars serve a dual purpose, offering not only shelter but also a means of income through delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash. The situation reflects a stark contrast to New York City’s ‘right-to-shelter’ mandate, which pledges to ensure shelter for all, regardless of circumstances.

Despite this mandate, migrant families have been evicted from shelters after a 60-day stay, and single adults after just 30 days. These individuals are then expected to reapply for housing, a process Mayor Eric Adams has promised will be efficient, assuring that no families will be left on the streets.

Visible Signs of Crisis

The fallout of this crisis is visibly etched on the streets surrounding the Roosevelt Hotel, marked by the presence of cars with out-of-state plates, some with multiple parking violations. The National Park Service has stepped in, towing away vehicles from the shelter’s parking lot. Yet, in an act of leniency amid the unfolding crisis, police have stopped issuing tickets to migrants like Nieves, who is unable to repair his broken-down car.

Political Tensions Mount

New York State Democratic lawmaker Jaime Williams has called on the Biden administration to close the southern border after migrants were moved to her daughter’s school due to weather concerns, forcing students to switch to remote learning. This move, accompanied by the relocation of almost 2,000 other migrants from a tent shelter to James Madison High School, has sparked bipartisan outcry from lawmakers and parents, highlighting the mounting tensions and challenges in managing the city’s migrant crisis.