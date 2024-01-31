NYCB Reports Substantial Q4 Loss, Dividend Cut and Stock Plunge

New York Community Bank (NYCB) has reported an alarming net loss of $252 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This loss is primarily attributed to a substantial provision for loan losses amounting to $552 million, due to significantly higher net charge-offs. The net charge-off of $185 million represents a stark contrast to the $1 million recorded in the same period a year ago.

Negative Impact on Dividend and Stock Value

In light of this financial setback, NYCB has announced a reduction in its quarterly dividend to $0.05 per share, representing a slash of 71% from its previous payout. The news of the loss and the dividend cut triggered a severe reaction in the stock market, with NYCB's stock price plunging by up to 46% during intraday trading on January 31, 2024. This sharp decline has inflicted considerable financial harm on the bank's investors.

Whistleblower Notice Issued

In an interesting turn of events, a whistleblower notice has been issued, encouraging individuals possessing non-public information about NYCB to participate in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Whistleblower Program. Whistleblowers may be eligible for rewards of up to 30 percent of any monetary sanctions collected by the SEC, provided their information leads to a successful enforcement action.

NYCB's Full Year Performance and Acquisitions

Despite the fourth quarter loss, NYCB's full year performance showcases a net income of $2.4 billion and diluted EPS of $3.24. The bank's balance sheet, net interest margin, and asset quality also hold noteworthy statistics. Additionally, NYCB's Flagstar Bank unit took over non-crypto related deposits held by Signature Bank after its shutdown by state regulators during the 2023 banking crisis. The impact of this transformational acquisition on NYCB's financial performance remains a significant point of discussion.