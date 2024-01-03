en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

NYC Shaken by Minor Earthquake; Goya Foods Launches Anti-Trafficking Campaign

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
NYC Shaken by Minor Earthquake; Goya Foods Launches Anti-Trafficking Campaign

A minor 1.7 magnitude earthquake reverberated through New York City early Tuesday morning, with its epicenter near Astoria, Queens. The brief tremor was potent enough to cause perceptible shaking of buildings on Roosevelt Island, leading some residents to report what sounded like small explosions. Despite initial concerns, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) and city officials confirmed there were no injuries, no significant structural damages, and no disruptions to power, transit, or utility services.

Understanding the Quake

Dr. Folarin Kolawole, a geology expert from Columbia University, offered insights into the event. He explained that while earthquakes in New York City are rare, they are not unheard of. The last seismic event of note took place in June 2019, and while the city’s east coast has remained geologically stable for millions of years, larger earthquakes are indeed possible in the future.

Goya Cares: A Step Against Human Trafficking

In other news, the onset of Human Trafficking Awareness Month this January witnessed the launch of ‘Goya Cares’, a campaign spearheaded by Goya Foods. The initiative aims to combat child trafficking through a pilot program designed to educate students in schools about the indicators of trafficking. Rafael Toro, a representative from Goya, and Stefany Ovalles from the Center for Safety and Change, discussed the venture’s nuances and its expected impact.

Maintaining New Year’s Resolutions

Finally, the segment touched upon the common struggle of maintaining New Year’s resolutions. Dr. Warren Ng, a behavioural expert, offered valuable tips on how to successfully implement and sustain positive changes, a pertinent topic as people grapple with their resolutions in the early days of 2024. The program, ‘Eyewitness News Extra Time’, airs on weekdays at 6:30 p.m., encouraging public participation by accepting news tips and story ideas from viewers.

0
Disaster Human Rights United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Incident at Bowling Lake: Man Dies After Car Submerges

By BNN Correspondents

Troubled Debut for Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek

By Muhammad Jawad

Collingdale Reeling from Storm Aftermath: Residents Struggle for Recovery

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Hinton Rejoices as Sinkhole Repair Completes, Eyes Set on Brier Branch Culvert Project

By Salman Khan

US Army Corps of Engineers Advances with Temporary Campus for Wildfire ...
@Disaster · 27 mins
US Army Corps of Engineers Advances with Temporary Campus for Wildfire ...
heart comment 0
Kelantan Floods: Students’ Unity in Adversity and Nana Sheme’s Candid Talk

By BNN Correspondents

Kelantan Floods: Students' Unity in Adversity and Nana Sheme's Candid Talk
Australia’s Small Businesses Ill-Prepared for Natural Disasters: An Urgent Call for Greater Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Small Businesses Ill-Prepared for Natural Disasters: An Urgent Call for Greater Resilience
Devastating Earthquakes Hit Western Japan: Resilience Amid Ruin

By BNN Correspondents

Devastating Earthquakes Hit Western Japan: Resilience Amid Ruin
Ocean Beach Pier in San Diego Faces Uncertain Future Amid Severe Weather Damage

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Ocean Beach Pier in San Diego Faces Uncertain Future Amid Severe Weather Damage
Latest Headlines
World News
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
44 seconds
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes
55 seconds
Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes
Chico State Basketball Teams Triumph Over Cal Poly Humboldt; High School Teams Showcase Competitive Spirit
1 min
Chico State Basketball Teams Triumph Over Cal Poly Humboldt; High School Teams Showcase Competitive Spirit
Kent State Golden Flashes Lead Ball State Cardinals in Basketball Showdown
1 min
Kent State Golden Flashes Lead Ball State Cardinals in Basketball Showdown
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
2 mins
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
2 mins
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
2 mins
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
2 mins
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
2 mins
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
13 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app