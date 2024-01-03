NYC Shaken by Minor Earthquake; Goya Foods Launches Anti-Trafficking Campaign

A minor 1.7 magnitude earthquake reverberated through New York City early Tuesday morning, with its epicenter near Astoria, Queens. The brief tremor was potent enough to cause perceptible shaking of buildings on Roosevelt Island, leading some residents to report what sounded like small explosions. Despite initial concerns, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) and city officials confirmed there were no injuries, no significant structural damages, and no disruptions to power, transit, or utility services.

Understanding the Quake

Dr. Folarin Kolawole, a geology expert from Columbia University, offered insights into the event. He explained that while earthquakes in New York City are rare, they are not unheard of. The last seismic event of note took place in June 2019, and while the city’s east coast has remained geologically stable for millions of years, larger earthquakes are indeed possible in the future.

Goya Cares: A Step Against Human Trafficking

In other news, the onset of Human Trafficking Awareness Month this January witnessed the launch of ‘Goya Cares’, a campaign spearheaded by Goya Foods. The initiative aims to combat child trafficking through a pilot program designed to educate students in schools about the indicators of trafficking. Rafael Toro, a representative from Goya, and Stefany Ovalles from the Center for Safety and Change, discussed the venture’s nuances and its expected impact.

Maintaining New Year’s Resolutions

Finally, the segment touched upon the common struggle of maintaining New Year’s resolutions. Dr. Warren Ng, a behavioural expert, offered valuable tips on how to successfully implement and sustain positive changes, a pertinent topic as people grapple with their resolutions in the early days of 2024. The program, ‘Eyewitness News Extra Time’, airs on weekdays at 6:30 p.m., encouraging public participation by accepting news tips and story ideas from viewers.