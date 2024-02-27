NYC Launches SmartCharge Commercial Program with Con Edison to Boost EV Charging Infrastructure

New York City has taken a significant step towards enhancing its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure with the initiation of the SmartCharge Commercial program, led by Consolidated Edison (Con Edison). Announced on February 14, this innovative program is designed to incentivize operators of commercial EV charging stations to reduce the stress on the power grid during peak demand times by offering financial rewards for charging EVs overnight and minimizing charging activities when local power demand spikes. Revel, known for its rideshare fleet and publicly accessible fast charging infrastructure, has emerged as the first participant in this groundbreaking initiative.

Program Objectives and Incentives

The SmartCharge Commercial program aims to accelerate the expansion of commercial EV charging stations, thereby increasing the number of electric vehicles on New York's roads. It offers financial incentives to station operators for adopting grid-supportive charging behaviors, such as reducing electricity usage during peak demand periods. Con Edison is committed to providing up to $194 million over the next three years to encourage such practices, with higher incentives available for publicly accessible stations and transit agencies. This initiative not only supports New York's climate goals but also promotes cleaner transportation by facilitating the transition to electric vehicles.

Implications for New York’s Climate Objectives

According to projections by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, New York will require 2 to 3 million EVs by 2030 and 10 million by 2050 to meet its ambitious climate objectives. The SmartCharge Commercial program is a critical step towards achieving these targets, as it encourages the development of a robust EV charging infrastructure. By incentivizing station operators to engage in grid-supportive charging practices, this program plays a pivotal role in reducing operational costs for companies like Revel and investing in communities that will benefit from emission-free EVs.

Revel's Participation and Future Prospects

As the first participant in the SmartCharge Commercial program, Revel is poised to significantly lower its operational costs at public fast charging stations. This will enable the company to reinvest more in communities, further promoting the adoption of emission-eliminating EVs. Revel's involvement sets a precedent for other commercial operators to join the initiative, thereby contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future for New York City.

This innovative approach to expanding New York City's EV charging infrastructure demonstrates a commitment to cleaner transportation and climate goals, while also providing economic incentives for businesses to participate. As more companies like Revel join the SmartCharge Commercial program, New York City moves closer to becoming a model for sustainable urban mobility, setting a benchmark for cities worldwide to follow.