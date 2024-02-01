NYC Educators' Seminar on Teaching Israeli Occupation Sparks Controversy Amid Antisemitism Concerns

New York City educators are taking a bold step in organizing a virtual seminar to discuss the teaching of Palestinian history, the Israeli occupation, and the situation in Gaza to K-12 students. The seminar, dubbed "curriculum share," is set to provide educators with resources and lessons they can utilize, despite challenges posed by censorship. Notably, Terri Grey, principal of the Virtual Innovators Academy, has endorsed the seminar to her staff.

Backlash from Advocacy Groups

The New York City Public School Alliance has criticized the promotion of the seminar, accusing the school system of failing Jewish, Zionist, and Israeli families. The Alliance has also raised concerns about potential incitement of hatred and violence. This criticism comes at a time when the city's Schools Chancellor, David Banks, recently emphasized the need to separate personal political views from professional responsibilities, amidst escalating tensions and reports of surging antisemitism.

Rising Antisemitism in Schools

Jewish students and advocates have expressed discontent over the Department of Education's handling of issues related to antisemitism. They are vocalizing against rising antisemitism in New York City public schools, spotlighting incidents of hate, discrimination, and bias against Jewish students. The call to action includes the implementation of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, increased Jewish representation in leadership roles, and clarity on consequences for those engaging in aggressive advocacy.

Addressing the Concerns

In response to these concerns, Chancellor David Banks has unveiled a comprehensive three-pronged plan. This approach includes initiatives focused on education, safety, and engagement, with tangible consequences for students advocating hate. The plan also encompasses support workshops for educators and parents to address antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hate. The city's Department of Education has not yet responded to the seminar or the criticism it has garnered. The organizers of the seminar, NYC Educators For Palestine, have also refrained from providing a comment on the matter.