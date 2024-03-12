NY Attorney General Says Trump and Co-Defendants Should Post Full $464 Million Bond for Civil Fraud Judgment

Amidst the escalating legal battles involving former President Donald Trump, the New York Attorney General's Office has made a decisive move. Lawyers representing Attorney General Letitia James have filed a compelling argument that Donald Trump and his co-defendants should be required to post a substantial $464 million bond. This requirement stems from a civil fraud case judgment, with the AG's office expressing concerns over Trump's potential inability to satisfy the judgment or his attempts to circumvent the penalties.

Legal Strategy and Implications

Last month, Trump's legal team sought an emergency stay from New York's appellate court to halt the enforcement of the $464 million judgment. This request followed Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling, which imposed a $354.8 million fine, alongside roughly $100 million in prejudgment interest, after finding that Trump had exaggerated his net worth for more favorable loan terms. Despite Trump's proposal to secure a $100 million bond, his request was denied, escalating the matter to a full panel of appellate judges for deliberation.

AG's Firm Stance on Equal Treatment

In a recent filing, Attorney General James reiterated the necessity of treating Trump as any other defendant, emphasizing that the requirement to post a bond or deposit funds equal to the full judgment amount applies universally. This stance challenges Trump's claims of the impossibility of meeting the judgment without selling properties, pointing out inconsistencies in his previous assertions regarding his wealth. Furthermore, the AG's office highlighted the unlikelihood of Trump's success in appealing Judge Engoron's ruling, citing the egregious nature of the fraud involved.

Trump's Ongoing Legal Battles

Despite denying all allegations of wrongdoing, Trump faces a pressing deadline to post a bond in the civil fraud case. This development coincides with Trump obtaining a $91.63 million appeals bond from the Federal Insurance Company, covering a separate judgment in the E. Jean Carroll case. As Trump navigates these complex legal challenges, the implications of these cases extend far beyond the immediate financial penalties, potentially influencing his future political and business endeavors.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the requirement for Trump to post a $464 million bond underscores the seriousness with which the New York Attorney General's Office is pursuing the civil fraud case. This scenario not only highlights the legal challenges facing Trump but also raises questions about the broader consequences of these judgments on his reputation and financial stability. As observers await further developments, the outcome of this legal battle may have far-reaching effects on Trump's ability to engage in future business and political activities.