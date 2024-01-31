NVIDIA to Unveil Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results in Upcoming Conference Call

In a noteworthy announcement, NVIDIA Corporation has revealed that it will host a conference call on February 21 to delve into the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, which wrapped up on January 28. The conference call, scheduled for 2 p.m. Pacific Time, will be streamed live on the company's investor relations website, offering a comprehensive perspective on the financial trajectory of this tech titan.

Conference Call and Q&A Session

The conference call will follow a question-and-answer session, specifically designed for financial analysts and institutional investors. This format aims to facilitate a focused discussion on the company's financial standing and future prospects. However, the dialogue will not be confined to the live event. The webcast will be recorded and made accessible for replay until NVIDIA's subsequent conference call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. This ensures a broader reach and a prolonged availability for those interested in NVIDIA's financial journey.

Insights from the CFO

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA is set to release written commentary from its CFO, Colette Kress. This commentary, which will shed light on the fourth-quarter results, will be made available on NVIDIA's investor relations site immediately after the results are announced, approximately around 1:20 p.m. PT. This move offers a detailed and authoritative account of the company's financial performance, serving as a reliable source of information for investors, analysts, and enthusiasts alike.

NVIDIA: A Leader in Accelerated Computing

NVIDIA, since its inception in 1993 and especially after its invention of the GPU in 1999, has been a game-changer in the realm of accelerated computing. The company's significant influence on the PC gaming market, computer graphics, and modern AI is undeniable. Currently driving industrial digitalization across various sectors, NVIDIA continues to be a powerful force in the tech world. As a full-stack computing infrastructure company, NVIDIA's persistent expansion of its data-center-scale offerings is reshaping multiple industries, marking an exciting era in technology.