Business

Nvidia Rolls Out New Gaming Chip GeForce RTX 4090 D Amid U.S. Export Restrictions in China

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:29 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 9:08 am EST
In a calculated move to navigate the stringent export restrictions imposed by the Biden administration, leading U.S. chipmaker Nvidia has unveiled a new gaming chip, the GeForce RTX 4090 D. Tailored to comply with U.S. export controls in China, this chip marks Nvidia’s strategic adaptation to maintain its stronghold in the thriving Chinese AI chip market.

The GeForce RTX 4090 D: An Adaptation to Export Controls

The GeForce RTX 4090 D, a modified version of Nvidia’s high-end gaming chip, is the first China-centric chip released by the company since the implementation of the Biden administration’s export rules in October. The company’s spokesperson emphasized that the chip has been developed to fully comply with U.S. government export controls. Compared to the previously prohibited RTX 4090, the RTX 4090 D is reported to be 5% slower in gaming and creative tasks and priced slightly higher.

Implications for Nvidia and the Chinese AI Chip Market

Despite the restrictions, Nvidia can still sell AI chips in China, albeit without the most powerful ones. The chip’s launch is a testament to Nvidia’s attempt to retain its dominance in China’s AI chip market, worth $7 billion, where it holds over a 90% market share. This market maneuver creates a potential opening for domestic companies like Huawei to gain a stronger foothold in the market, as analysts predict.

Available from January and Beyond

The RTX 4090 D is set to be available to Chinese customers from January onwards. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s stocks saw a marginal increase of less than 1%, reaching $497.10 at 12:25 p.m. in New York. The company has pledged to recalibrate its offerings for China to comply with the new rules, indicating a strategic shift in the global chip landscape.

United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

