NVCLR Proposes Housing Project for Veterans on Vacant Lot in Davenport Avenue

The National Veterans Council for Legal Redress (NVCLR) has put forth a plan to construct four one-bedroom apartments, each under 400 square feet, on a vacant lot at 252 Davenport Avenue. The project is specifically designed to offer affordable and supportive housing to veterans, paying special attention to those with less than honorable discharge status. The proposal was presented to the Board of Zoning Appeals by NVCLR President Carl Bordeaux, who expressed the intention of fostering independence and easy access to healthcare and employment support services for the veterans.

Addressing Local Housing Needs

NVCLR is seeking zoning variances for rear yard setback and lot area per dwelling unit, along with a special exception for front yard parking. The project, with its unique design, also envisions a shared green space named the 'oasis yard.' The apartments are targeted at veterans earning less than 30 percent of the area median income. Referrals will be made through Veterans Affairs and local nonprofits, ensuring that those in the greatest need are prioritized.

A Nod of Approval, with Reservations

The initiative has received the backing of Hill Alder Evelyn Rodriguez, who mentioned that the proposal aligns with the city's previous decision to sell the land to NVCLR. However, the Board of Zoning Appeals, along with other members of the community, have raised concerns over the proposed layout, specifically the feasibility of front yard parking. The BZA is set to vote on the development following a thorough review and recommendation from the City Plan Commission.

A Beacon of Hope

This proposed housing project by the NVCLR is a beacon of hope for veterans in search of affordable and supportive housing. As the project navigates zoning regulations and addresses concerns about its layout, the broader goal remains clear: to provide veterans with a safe, affordable place to call home, surrounded by a supportive community. The project, if approved, would undoubtedly serve as a model for similar initiatives across the country, helping to address the pressing issue of veteran homelessness and housing insecurity.