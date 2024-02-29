Nuuly Expands Operations with New Missouri Center, Aims to Triple Subscriber Base

Nuuly, Urban Outfitters' subscription-based clothing rental service, is taking a significant step forward with the opening of its second fulfillment center in Missouri. This strategic move is set to create 750 jobs over the next five years, with the ambition of tripling its active subscriber base, showcasing the brand's robust growth and market demand.
David Hayne, chief technology officer of Urban Outfitters and president of Nuuly, highlighted the company's unprecedented growth and momentum, expressing enthusiasm for the expansion into the Kansas City region to support its next growth phase. The new center is a testament to Nuuly's success since its inception, with its first facility in Levittown, Pennsylvania, reaching full capacity since opening in 2019.
Strategic Expansion in Missouri
Missouri has emerged as a pivotal location for distribution centers, with several companies, including Hallmark, Kenco Logistics, and Walgreens, establishing operations to cut transportation costs and expedite delivery times. Nuuly's investment in Missouri, amounting to $60 million over five years, underscores the state's importance in logistical and supply chain strategies for leading retail brands. David Hayne's announcement of the investment and the phased development plan based on subscriber growth indicates Nuuly's commitment to long-term expansion and sustainability.
Meeting Market Demand
The decision to open a new, larger fulfillment center reflects not only Nuuly's operational needs but also its strategic response to a significant increase in demand. With Urban Outfitters reporting a record net sales year, including a substantial growth in the Nuuly segment, the brand is clearly meeting a market need. The success of Nuuly, driven by an 82% rise in active subscribers, exemplifies consumer interest in sustainable and circular fashion models, aligning with modern sustainability-minded experiences and services.
Future Growth and Sustainability
As Nuuly continues to grow, its focus on sustainability and creating a positive impact on the planet remains central to its business model. The brand's approach to circularity, through clothing cleaning and climate, positions Nuuly as a leader in the rental and resale economy. The new fulfillment center in Missouri is not just an expansion of Nuuly's operational capacity; it's a step towards fulfilling the company's vision for a sustainable future in fashion.
This expansion underscores Nuuly's commitment to innovation and sustainability, promising to not only enhance its service offerings but also contribute significantly to the local economy. As the company prepares for its next phase of growth, the new Missouri center is poised to play a crucial role in Nuuly's ambition to redefine the rental fashion landscape.