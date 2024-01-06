NuScale Power Lays Off 40% of Workforce Amid Struggles and Uncertainty

In a significant development, NuScale Power, a nuclear energy company based in Portland, has reportedly laid off up to 40% of its workforce. The information about the layoffs emerged from a report by HuffPost, which cited sources familiar with the company’s plans and a recorded company meeting. As of the time of the report, NuScale Power has not provided an immediate response to requests for comments on the job cuts. Furthermore, the company has not filed notices regarding the layoffs with federal or state regulators, a standard requirement in such situations.

Unsettling Times for NuScale Power

NuScale Power, an Oregon-based nuclear power startup, is laying off 40% of its workforce due to rising costs and dwindling cash reserves. The layoffs follow the cancellation of its historic first power plant project. The situation has caused a more than 8% drop in NuScale’s share price and raised concerns about the future of the struggling company.

Nuclear Energy Industry’s Existential Crisis

The company’s financial struggles are emblematic of the challenges facing the nuclear energy industry. This is despite government pledges to triple nuclear power production worldwide over the next three decades. A struggle for survival seems to be on the horizon for many companies in the sector, with NuScale’s current situation serving as a grim reminder.

The Fallout of the Layoffs

The layoffs were announced in a virtual all-hands meeting, and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. As per its annual report filed last March, NuScale had 556 employees. The company’s future has been clouded since pulling the plug on an Idaho project, and doubts about its viability have been rising. The layoffs, therefore, add to the growing uncertainty about the company’s prospects and the nuclear energy industry as a whole.