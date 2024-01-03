en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

NuScale Power Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
NuScale Power Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

Renowned law firm Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has notified individuals who acquired NuScale Power Corporation securities between March 15, 2023, and November 8, 2023, of a looming deadline. These investors have until January 16, 2024, to seek appointment as the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit against NuScale. The litigation, known as Sigman v. NuScale Power Corporation, accuses the company and some of its key executives of violating the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

NuScale’s Alleged Misrepresentation

The lawsuit alleges that NuScale and the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) failed to secure enough subscribers for their Carbon Free Power Project (CFPP) due to inflationary pressures. Additionally, it claims that Standard Power did not possess the financial strength necessary to support its agreement with NuScale.

The Impact of a Damning Report

NuScale’s stock price experienced a significant decline over two trading sessions following the release of a report by Iceberg Research. This report challenged NuScale’s ability to honor its contracts with UAMPS and Standard Power. The situation further deteriorated when NuScale and UAMPS ended the CFPP contract, citing their inability to engage enough subscribers. This development led to another substantial drop in NuScale’s stock price.

Robbins Geller’s Role

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, a law firm known for its prowess in complex class action lawsuits and securities fraud cases, is spearheading the process for investors to seek lead plaintiff status in this case.

0
Business Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ArcelorMittal Challenges Tauron's Claims Over Joint Venture Share Transaction

By Wojciech Zylm

Tax Season 2024: Key Dates and Changes to U.S. Tax Code

By Olalekan Adigun

Medical Properties Trust Inc: A Closer Look at Prospects and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Tidal Commodities Trust I Completes Acquisition of Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF

By BNN Correspondents

Unqork Hires Former GSA Commissioner as Head of Public Sector, Aiming ...
@Business · 2 mins
Unqork Hires Former GSA Commissioner as Head of Public Sector, Aiming ...
heart comment 0
CJEU Determinations Trigger Major VAT Changes in Luxembourg

By BNN Correspondents

CJEU Determinations Trigger Major VAT Changes in Luxembourg
Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Fraud at Mercury Systems

By BNN Correspondents

Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Fraud at Mercury Systems
California’s New 14.4% Income Tax Rate: A Closer Look at the Debate

By Shivani Chauhan

California's New 14.4% Income Tax Rate: A Closer Look at the Debate
Rockefeller Capital Management Appoints Alexandra Lebenthal as Managing Director

By Rizwan Shah

Rockefeller Capital Management Appoints Alexandra Lebenthal as Managing Director
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida's Surgeon General Calls for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Amid Safety Concerns
38 seconds
Florida's Surgeon General Calls for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Amid Safety Concerns
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
52 seconds
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
2 mins
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
2 mins
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
3 mins
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
3 mins
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
3 mins
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power
3 mins
Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power
Injury Cloud Over Patrick Roberts Ahead of FA Cup Third-Round Match
3 mins
Injury Cloud Over Patrick Roberts Ahead of FA Cup Third-Round Match
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
52 seconds
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
10 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
19 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app