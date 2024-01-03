NuScale Power Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

Renowned law firm Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has notified individuals who acquired NuScale Power Corporation securities between March 15, 2023, and November 8, 2023, of a looming deadline. These investors have until January 16, 2024, to seek appointment as the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit against NuScale. The litigation, known as Sigman v. NuScale Power Corporation, accuses the company and some of its key executives of violating the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

NuScale’s Alleged Misrepresentation

The lawsuit alleges that NuScale and the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) failed to secure enough subscribers for their Carbon Free Power Project (CFPP) due to inflationary pressures. Additionally, it claims that Standard Power did not possess the financial strength necessary to support its agreement with NuScale.

The Impact of a Damning Report

NuScale’s stock price experienced a significant decline over two trading sessions following the release of a report by Iceberg Research. This report challenged NuScale’s ability to honor its contracts with UAMPS and Standard Power. The situation further deteriorated when NuScale and UAMPS ended the CFPP contract, citing their inability to engage enough subscribers. This development led to another substantial drop in NuScale’s stock price.

Robbins Geller’s Role

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, a law firm known for its prowess in complex class action lawsuits and securities fraud cases, is spearheading the process for investors to seek lead plaintiff status in this case.