Nurix Therapeutics to Highlight Achievements and Future Plans at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Renowned clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., is gearing up to make a significant presentation at the forthcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The company, known for its pioneering work in the development of targeted protein modulation drugs, is all set to outline its achievements in the past year and lay out its ambitious plans for the next.

Spotlight on Nurix’s Milestones and Future Goals

The presentation, scheduled for January 8, 2024, aims to shed light on Nurix’s accomplishments in 2023. It provides an excellent opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into the company’s progress, especially its strides in developing innovative medicines for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Further, the company’s objectives for 2024 will also be unveiled, offering a clear picture of the direction Nurix plans to take in the coming year.

Leading the Charge: Dr. Arthur T. Sands

Heading the presentation will be Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nurix. Dr. Sands, with his extensive experience and knowledge in the field, is expected to provide a comprehensive overview of Nurix’s efforts and future plans.

Accessing the Event

The presentation will not be restricted to the attendees of the conference alone. In a bid to reach a wider audience, the company will be providing a live webcast of the presentation. This webcast can be accessed through the Investors section of the Nurix website. In addition, the webcast will be archived and made available for replay for a period of 30 days post-event on the same website, allowing those who missed the live event to catch up at their convenience.