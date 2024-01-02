Nuclear Regulatory Commission Assigns ‘White’ Finding to V. C. Summer Power Plant

In a recent development, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has assigned a ‘white’ inspection finding to the V. C. Summer nuclear power plant located in Jenkinsville, South Carolina. The plant came under scrutiny following the discovery of an inoperable emergency diesel generator, an issue that carries a low-to-moderate significance for safety.

A Fault in the Safety Net

The crux of the problem traces back to a malfunction in the fuel oil piping for one of the emergency diesel generators. The issue surfaced during routine testing in November 2022. Dominion Energy, the plant operator, failed to make the necessary maintenance or design changes, casting a shadow over the plant’s preparedness for emergencies involving the loss of offsite power.

The NRC’s Response

In response, the NRC took a deeper dive into the situation. After analyzing new information, including an assessment showing the emergency diesel generator could operate for six hours, the NRC concluded that the issue’s safety significance was lower than initially assessed. However, this does not mean that the problem is entirely off the radar. Laura Dudes, the NRC Region II administrator, emphasized the importance of keeping all safety-related equipment in operational condition to ensure the plant’s readiness for emergencies. She pointed out that even though the issue does not pose an immediate risk, it underscores the need for ongoing attention and improvements in the plant’s corrective action process.

Next Steps

The NRC plans to carry out an inspection at the plant to ensure that Dominion Energy has thoroughly analyzed the root cause of the issue and has taken steps to prevent its recurrence. This incident serves as a timely reminder of the importance of maintaining a stringent safety protocol in the nuclear energy sector, where the margin for error is slim to none.