en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Nuclear Regulatory Commission Assigns ‘White’ Finding to V. C. Summer Power Plant

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Nuclear Regulatory Commission Assigns ‘White’ Finding to V. C. Summer Power Plant

In a recent development, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has assigned a ‘white’ inspection finding to the V. C. Summer nuclear power plant located in Jenkinsville, South Carolina. The plant came under scrutiny following the discovery of an inoperable emergency diesel generator, an issue that carries a low-to-moderate significance for safety.

A Fault in the Safety Net

The crux of the problem traces back to a malfunction in the fuel oil piping for one of the emergency diesel generators. The issue surfaced during routine testing in November 2022. Dominion Energy, the plant operator, failed to make the necessary maintenance or design changes, casting a shadow over the plant’s preparedness for emergencies involving the loss of offsite power.

The NRC’s Response

In response, the NRC took a deeper dive into the situation. After analyzing new information, including an assessment showing the emergency diesel generator could operate for six hours, the NRC concluded that the issue’s safety significance was lower than initially assessed. However, this does not mean that the problem is entirely off the radar. Laura Dudes, the NRC Region II administrator, emphasized the importance of keeping all safety-related equipment in operational condition to ensure the plant’s readiness for emergencies. She pointed out that even though the issue does not pose an immediate risk, it underscores the need for ongoing attention and improvements in the plant’s corrective action process.

Next Steps

The NRC plans to carry out an inspection at the plant to ensure that Dominion Energy has thoroughly analyzed the root cause of the issue and has taken steps to prevent its recurrence. This incident serves as a timely reminder of the importance of maintaining a stringent safety protocol in the nuclear energy sector, where the margin for error is slim to none.

0
Safety United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Stray Bullet mars New Year's Eve Celebration in Texas: A Wake-up Call Against Celebratory Gunfire

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Manchester's New Year's Eve Fireworks Display Results in Chaos

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year's Eve Drive-By Shooting in Mesquite: Toddler and Two Adults Injured

By BNN Correspondents

Huntsville Implements Hands-Free Ordinance to Curb Distracted Driving

By BNN Correspondents

Morning Shooting Near Kansas City's Union Station Leaves One Injured ...
@Crime · 14 mins
Morning Shooting Near Kansas City's Union Station Leaves One Injured ...
heart comment 0
Girl’s Interaction with Santa Sparks Discussion on Children’s Autonomy and Safety

By BNN Correspondents

Girl's Interaction with Santa Sparks Discussion on Children's Autonomy and Safety
Arizona Man Rescued After Four-Day Ordeal in Remote Ventura County

By BNN Correspondents

Arizona Man Rescued After Four-Day Ordeal in Remote Ventura County
Cambodia Grapples with Surge in Fire Incidents; Dry Season Poses Further Risks

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia Grapples with Surge in Fire Incidents; Dry Season Poses Further Risks
Maryland Secures $28.5M Federal Funding to Boost Road Safety

By Bijay Laxmi

Maryland Secures $28.5M Federal Funding to Boost Road Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
14 seconds
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
18 seconds
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
28 seconds
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
29 seconds
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
29 seconds
Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
Optimism Ahead of New Year's Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Performance
29 seconds
Optimism Ahead of New Year's Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Performance
Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers
29 seconds
Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers
Manipur Chief Minister Warns of Severe Government Measures Amid Unrest
29 seconds
Manipur Chief Minister Warns of Severe Government Measures Amid Unrest
Miraculous Rescue of Baby Girl from Bore-well: A Tale of Survival and Investigation
34 seconds
Miraculous Rescue of Baby Girl from Bore-well: A Tale of Survival and Investigation
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
16 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
20 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
23 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
56 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
59 mins
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
Inaugural NRB Day: Honoring Exemplary Contributions of Non-Resident Bangladeshis
1 hour
Inaugural NRB Day: Honoring Exemplary Contributions of Non-Resident Bangladeshis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app